The Evening Leader 03/15/21
The Evening Leader asked these local female business leaders:
What is one of your favorite quotes?
Alison Sorenson of Family Life Center: “ Matthew 25:40,The King will reply, "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters, you did for me."
Candy Forlow of Flower and Plant Barn: “Everyone Shines Given The Right Light.” –Susan Cain
Janice Peel of Peel’s Pit Stop: “No Bad Days.”
Rita Daughtery of The Menagerie: “When one’s mind is made up; fear diminishes.
Shelly Fledderjohann of dogs R us: “Get busy living or get busy dying.”
Tracy Miley of Effie’s Boutique: “we may not have it all together, but together we have it all.”
March is national Women's History Month