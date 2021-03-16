St. Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 40F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.