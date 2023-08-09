The Flower and Plant Barn on Celina Road in St. Marys got a new owner in January, and over this past week, got its new name and new signage. The Gilded Greenhouse is now emblazoned on the building and outdoor sign, and is a change that owner Hannah McKee envisioned when she bought the business.
“Really the main objective is to continue what the previous owner built with her parents, which was a garden center and florist shop,” said McKee. McKee said that honoring loved ones with flowers, and helping people with symphony while bereaved are going to continue, but that there is also more on the horizon.
“I want to have every day gifting items for people to come in and shop, a place to browse. A place where hopefully someday you can get a coffee and hang out with plants,” explained McKee. She said that in the garden center she also wants to bring in new varieties of plants, and new combinations that will excite people. “I want to create a place that is an experience for people to come shop and enjoy.” After living the corporate life, McKee said that she wanted to get into something different. Her first attempt was running a successful Air BnB in North Carolina. “That helped me know I wanted to leave corporate. I have lots of ideas. I love to build and create things with my hands and I knew I needed to find a way to leave corporate and get into a business I could live from,” said McKee. At the same time, she said she was missing her friends and community in St. Marys, her hometown.
