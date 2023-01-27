Saint Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Rain and snow this evening becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.