Jamie Hampton, the Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for the Auglaize County Extension, would like you to know a few things about what she does.
“I provide for agriculture and natural resources needs for Auglaize County. Its not just for farmers, I’m available for homeowners, gardening questions, trees, and whatever questions someone might have,” said Hampton. She laughed and continued. “That includes bugs and weeds.”
Hampton said that it is a misconception that the extension isn’t exclusively for farmers, and believes that people may not know that the resource is available. Hampton has been working at her job for two years, and holds a Bachelors in Agriculture from The Ohio State University.
“I’ve to work always wanted for Ohio State, so when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped on it,” said Hampton. Soon Hampton will also hold a Masters in Soil Agronomy, and Environmental Sciences from Auburn University. While her background in science, Hampton made clear that she is both a teacher, and student when it comes to her job. “Some of the best things I’ve learned, I’ve learned from farmers.”
