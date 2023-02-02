A&M Cold Storage held their ribbon cutting ceremony for their new headquarters facility, located in New Bremen at the Bunker Hill Industrial Park, on Wednesday. While A&M Cold Storage may have just opened their facility here, their CEO Allen Mescher is a native of Minster.
“There are good people around here that are reliable and trustworthy,” said Mescher. Mescher said that the company started in Atlanta where he had worked for another company.
“I bought some used refrigeration containers, and I figured I can rent these on the side, and I had some good contacts in the industry,” said Mescher. His first three customers were Walmart, Honey Baked Hams, and Sara Lee Baking. “Those three are still with us today and things have snowballed from there. We’ve gone from buying used, to brand new semitrailers and refrigerated containers.”
The semi trailers are used to move goods around the country that need to stay refrigerated, while the containers get dropped off with customers. Mescher said that the containers are used by Walmart seasonally around Thanksgiving and Christmas to store turkey and other holiday items.
“We lease up to eight
years, down to a week or to,” said Mescher. Currently the company employees 35 people, and last years saw them doing business in 48 states.
“We work in pharmaceuticals, food service, aerospace, and even chemicals. Their materials need to be temperature controlled, so we do a ton of business there,” said Mescher. He also said that like everyone else, they’re short staffed, and were looking to hire ten people for the new building. “We’ve hired five people already, so we’re halfway there.”
Across the county A&M has 2,500 pieces of equipment between the semitrailers and refrigerated containers.
“My first purchase was a ten used containers. We’re buying 400 containers this year, and we’re looking to buy 600 semitrailers,” said Mescher. He also noted that the company has been doubling every two years since 2007 when he started the company.
This rate of growth has Mescher looking towards the future as well.
“We’d like to continue to grow the business. We did 39 million in sales in 2022, and we’d like to see 100 million in five years,” said Mescher. One of those keys to success according to Mescher is their new headquarters.
“We finally have a home base which will help us grow”, said Mescher. The CEO also said that he didn’t do this alone.
“We’d like to thank Baumer Construction. Also Minster State Bank for helping with financing the building. We also want to thank the City of New Bremen for helping us with this project, they’ve been wonderful to deal with,” said Mescher. He also wanted to thank that the Dayton Economic Development Coalition, as well as Jobs Ohio. “I’d like to thank the employees of A&M to help us get to where we’re at today. I’d like to thank my mom and dad for all of their support in helping me get to this point.”