NEW BREMEN — After garnering the football program’s first state football championship, New Bremen senior Ben Blickle announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career with Ohio Northern University.
“It truly has been one heck of a journey through my years of high school,” Blickle posted on his Twitter account. “I’ve made so many memories with my brothers out on the football field that I never forget.”
