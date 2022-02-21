The Maria Stein American Legion Auxiliary will have their annual garage sale at Maria Stein Legion hall, which is located at 8140 st. rte. 119. The sale will be on Wednesday March 23 from 9am-7pm, Thursday march 24th from 9am-7pm, and Friday March 25th from 9am-noon
