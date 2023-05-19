Library has full slate of activities for the summer

The St. Marys Community Public Library is gearing up for summer to help keep kids, and adults, engaged in learning. The Library’s programming starts with the Summer Reading Program kickoff on June 5, and will go throughout the summer.
“We’re trying to do some pioneer activities that happened in the past, to pull in history,” said Beth Keuneke, Adult Services Coordinator.
The Summer Reading Program will run from June 5 through July 15, and will encourage students to read by offering raffle tickets.
“Summer reading helps children to maintain their reading skills and encourages life-long reading habits,” said Keuneke. She said that the goal is to have kids read for 20 minutes five out of seven days a week, and then record it on their paper reading log or digitally via Reading Zone. At the end of each week when they’ve completed the readings, they can earn a raffle ticket.
“There will be prizes that they can put their ticket into a raffle bucket for each prize,” said Keuneke. The ticket drawing for each of the prizes will be held on July 18. Children can also earn tickets by attending programs the library is running from June 5-17.
“One ticket per event, so the more events they come to, the more tickets you get, the better your chances to win,” explained Keuneke.
She said that the prizes have been made possible from 26 local sponsors, and from monetary donations.
Another program the library is doing will be focused on early fabric manufacturing.
“We have a gentleman coming that has all of these older tools to make linen and wool,” said Keuneke. The process will show attendees how flax, which linen is made from, is broken down, and is eventually turned into linen. Keuneke explained that the process will give kids an idea of how the clothes they wear today, were made in the past.
“I would hope that they appreciate where the fabric some from and how hard they had to work to make fabric,” said Keuneke. This event will be taking place Friday, June, 9 at 2:00 p.m.
In what can be a two part event for participants, the library will also be hosting a program where attendees will make paper, and at a following event, attend a journal-making class where the paper can be bound into journals.
“If you come on June 8 and make paper, you can come to the journal making and make a journal with the paper you made,” said Keuneke. The paper will be made from recycled paper from around the library that will be turned into pulp, and then turned back into useable paper. If that paper then goes into the journals, Keuneke said she has some hopes for that.
“Whatever they want to write. They can write true stuff, fiction, they can make up stories, keep a diary, talk about how their summer went. The journal is a vehicle to creativity,” said Keuneke. Paper making will take place on Thursday, June 8, at 3:00 p.m., and journal making will be taking place Monday, June, 12 at 6:00 p.m..
The events listed above are just a few of the events that will be taking places throughout the summer months. For more information about the programs, which are all free, you can visit SMCPL. org, call the library at 419394-7471, or visit them at 140 South Chestnut Street, St. Marys.