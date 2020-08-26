As local students return to their classrooms — whether those classes are being attended in person or on-line — it’s time to reflect on the previous months as our community has handled the changes brought about during the coronavirus crisis. The Evening Leader wants to chronicle that time in a special “photo album.”
“Once schools closed their doors in March and the state’s stay-at-home mandate went into place, it meant many of us transitioned to working from home, or being laid off; we all had to make changes in our daily lives,” explained Publisher Deb Zwez. “We know families converted kitchens to classrooms and parents developed their own kinds of lessons plans to supplement what teachers were doing via Zoom classes. They created home offices where they could. In my house, our son ‘graduated’ college in our dining room. It’s just been a unique time in our lives.”
The Family Time Together photo album is designed to collect those photos and memories from community members to share with each other to have a visual history of what we all did to adapt during the pandemic.
From drive-by birthdays to virtual Easter egg hunts, from painting our front doors to sewing hand-made masks and from trying new recipes to connecting with friends and family via Zoom, our lives have certainly changed during the last few months. Please accept our invitation to share your photos with us by emailing them to editor@theeveningleader.com.
Please include a sentence or two to explain what’s going on in the photo; we’ll reach out to the sender if we have any questions about what you’ve sent. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 4 and it is planned to publish the edition in the Sept. 14 edition of the newspaper.
Those with questions can call the editor at 419-300-1074 with any questions.