The Lake Area Arts Group (LAAG) announces the opening of its Art Center and gallery at 108 S. Main St. in Celina.
LAAG will be sharing space with Lake Rat Brewing next to Brew Nation and invites artists to display and sell their work.
LAAG will begin accepting art beginning Sept. 30 2021.
LAAG President Sherry Chandler asks that artists email lakeareaartsgroup@gmail.com for more information about bringing art to the gallery.
Sales of art will be handled by staff of Brew Nation with a 40% commission. Members of LAAG will pay a 30% commission.
Both hangable art and 3-D works can be accepted.
The gallery and center plans to be up and running during Celina’s Downtown Art Walk and Fall Festival on Oct. 9 and gallery hours will be the same as Brew Nation which presently is open Wednesday through Saturday.