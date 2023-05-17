Kiwanis Club plans Bike Rodeo for June First Friday

Rodeo’s aren’t just for bulls and bull riders, and the Kiwanis Club of St. Marys is hosting an event to prove it. The club will be hosing a Bike Rodeo where local kids, and even adults, can run through a course that will be set up.
“S.M.A.R.T. asked Kiwanis if we wanted to do a project at First Fridays, so we chose to have a Bike Rodeo,” said Kiwanis Club of St. Marys President Angela Karen.
According to Karen, the St. Marys club was started in 1956 and is a group of businesses that support children and families with the goal of building a better future for the community.
“We donate to lot of sports funds through schools, bowling leagues for student bowlers, the Tin Caps, and Arts Place,” said Karen. She said that that the funds they raise go for local causes. “We have a scholarship and a book scholarship if a student goes to OSU Lima or Wright State Lake Campus.”
When the event kicks off, the Kiwanis Club will be giving away two bikes via a drawing.
