We hope your 2023 is off to a great start. We at The Evening Leader are looking forward to this New Year and continuing our dedication to enhancing local coverage in our paper, as well as helping advertisers reach customers.
One of the ways we are doing this is with our annual Progress Special Edition tab series. As in the past, the Progress Edition chronicles the recent achievements, and plans for the current year of all segments of our community - health care, education, financial, and industrial.
The 2023 Progress Edition - with the theme “Standing Strong” - will be inserted in the Feb. 24, 25 and 28 editions of The Evening Leader. Our entire team is working on ideas to best showcase how St. Marys and the surrounding communities continue to remain standing strong, and how they plan to keep standing strong. Our editorial team is starting work on this project and scheduling interviews.
In order to be considered for The Evening Leader to highlight the news of your particular business and/or organization, we’re inviting you to share your updates and information with our readers. Reach out via the email address below with your story how you stood strong in 2022, what you’re looking forward to in 2023, information on significant accomplishments, staff members you can brag on, company milestones, whatever you want to share with our reader’s so they get to know you, and your organization better. Pictures are popular with our readers, so please feel free to include them in your submission.
You may forward your information to us via email at editor@ theeveningleader.com. Our mailing address is 102 E. Spring St., St. Marys, OH, 45885. Our deadline for editorial content is Monday, Feb. 14. We look forward to hearing from you soon.