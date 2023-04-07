The St. Marys Community Public Library is set to host the Tri-County Coin Club for their free coin evaluations. The evaluations will be Thursday, April 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the meeting room, which will be followed by the club’s monthly meeting.
The club’s name comes from Auglaize, Mercer and Allen counties, but membership isn’t limited to those counties. The club has been in existence for over 60 years, and each month they talk about a different coin at their meeting.
“Whether it’s a penny, quarter, or half dollar, someone usually brings coins in an we’ll look at them,” said Keith Fledderjohann, the club’s President and Treasurer. Fledderjohann said that the club has members who are very knowledgeable, and who collect a variety of currency.
