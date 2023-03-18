The city of St. Marys is hoping to give those residents with a green thumb, an opportunity to take part in the new Community Garden. The Gardening Program will be located at the new Water Treatment Plant located at 11314 County Road 66A, St. Marys.
According to a press release, the program is “Offering residents, who may or may not have an area, or soil conditions, an opportunity to have an area to plant a garden.” Ryan Santore, who is slated to become the Supervisor of the Water Treatment Plant in April, is heading up the effort, and came up with the idea.
