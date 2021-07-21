The City of St. Marys will be holding an open house for the new water plant from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the facility located at 11314 County Road 66A. The event is open to the public and tours for the new facility will be available to those in attendance.
City hosting open house for new water plant
- The Evening Leader 21 Jul 2021
