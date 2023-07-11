Auglaize County has a new Clerk of Courts that is already a familiar face around the courthouse.
Mandy Dunlap was selected as the interim Clerk of Courts on Saturday after the Republican Party Central Committee of Auglaize County met and selected her to fill the position. Dunlap is taking over the rest of I. Jean Meckstroth’s term, who retired after more than 42 years of service to Auglaize County on June 30.
“Normally our meetings aren’t open, except when we take actions for the good of the public,” said John Bergman Auglaize County Commissioner and President of the Central Committee. Bergman said that their meeting Saturday saw candidates present who were able to talk with the committee in executive session.
“We’ll go into executive session for their presentations to the central committee. We’ll have an opportunity to ask questions of each candidate individually,” explained Bergman. He said once the presentations we’re complete, they would exit executive session and cast votes.
“I’ve worked in the Clerk of Courts for 18 years,” said Dunlap. She said that when Meckstroth announced her retirement, she submitted a letter indicating she was interested in being the interim Clerk of Courts.
