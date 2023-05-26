Arts in the Park Program coming this June

Arts Place Auglaize/ Mercer Center will once again be running the Arts in the Park Program this summer. The classes are for children from age 6-12, cost $5 per class, and will be going on from June through July.
“It’s very popular. We normally get our classes filled pretty quickly. We get calls about it before we get them into the system, and they’re already filling up,” said Rachel Parker, Director for Arts Place Auglaize/ Mercer Center.
The parks where the programs will be taking place are in St. Marys, Celina, New Bremen, Minster, St. Henry, and Fort Recovery.
“I think it just brings more of a fun aspect to it, because when kids are indoors, they feel like its much more structured,” said Parker before continuing. “I think being outdoors gives them more of a sense of freedom, and its summer time.”
She said that she knows kids want to be outside when its nice, and that when they’re done with their projects, they can play at the park afterwards.
When the children arrive, they’ll be instructed by local artisans on whatever project they choose.
“They’re local teaching artists. I think its important that kid see that art is something they can do for a life, even in a small rural area,” said Parker. She said that while there is a lot of culture presented in big cities, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t appreciated locally.
“It’s good to bring it more into the smaller regions as well, because there are plenty of people who enjoy the arts, and they need
access to that,” said Parker.
While the kids are out of school, they may lack creative outlet opportunities.
“They don’t really have that much of an opportunity elsewhere in the area to be able to have that creative outlet during the summer,” said Parker. She said that participating in their offerings will keep kids busy and give them something positive to do with their time.
“They just show up and all of the supplies are already there, and its all included in the price,” said Parker.
Parker said that art helps kids to explore who they are as a person, and what they’re about.
“When they’re in school, the art they do is very much selected for them. With this, they get to explore what interests them,” said Parker. She said that they get to choose the project, and also what they get to do while doing that project.
“Hopefully they have fun and they get to enjoy time with other kids and learn something new,” said Parker. She said that she hopes that students also come out of the classes with a good experience, and a fun project to take home.