Last week the Ohio Department of Health’s BeachGuard Program marked four beaches as under a Recreational Public Health Advisory, which resulted in their closure. The affected beaches are Windy Point, Main West, Camp, and Main East.
“It’s common to do it about every year,” said David Faler, Park Manager and Canal Lands Manager Grand Lake St. Marys State Park.
Faler said that the previous two years the area had long winters that were cold, which resulted in plenty of ice cover on the lake.
“Coming up to this time of year we were alright and some beaches we were able to keep open for people to swim in,” said Faler of the previous two years. The numbers of microcystin, the harmful microorganisms, they’re currently seeing aren’t as high as they were pre2021, and he noted that the warning signs for algal blooms were left up from last year.
“The numbers in the area are not as high as they have been pre2021-2022, they’re not as high as that, but nowhere near eight micrograms per liter,” said Faler.
Read the full story in this week's edition of The Community Post