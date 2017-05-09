Wright State Lake Campus Advances To CWS

The Wright State Lake Campus baseball team will make their second consecutive trip to the USCAA National Championships after earning the No. 3 seed. The Lakers will take on the No. 6 seed Penn State DuBois in the first round.

The Lakers concluded the regular season 24-16 and 6-6 in USCAA play. The season included victories over NCAA DII Urbana, NCAA DIII Wilmington and NAIA opponents Alice Lloyd, Shawnee State, Lawrence Tech and Indiana Wesleyan.

St. Marys grad Tristan Becker leads the team with a batting average of .380 and a slugging percentage of .526 on the year. Connor Burr lead the team and is in third place in the USCAA with 22 stolen bases, to go along with a batting average of .333 for the season. Casey Grimm finished the year as the leader in wins for the Lakers, with five, while Dan Borchers, Billy Lanman and Carson Schuman all finished with four wins for the Lakers. Borchers lead the Lakers with an ERA of 3.28 on the year, as well.

Penn State DuBois – returning to the USCAA National Championship as contenders for the title – enters the tournament with a 20-11 overall record. The Lions are still playing as part of the PSUAC tournament with the hopes of adding that title to their resume before the USCAA tournament begins.

The Lakers and the Lions have played once all-time. Last year at the USCAA National Championship, the DuBois defeated the Lakers by a score of 3-2.

Wright State Lake Campus qualified for the USCAA Tournament last year as the No. 7 seed and played the University of Cincinnati-Clermont in the opening round. The Lakers fell to the Cougars by a score of 6-1 in that contest. The Lakers then played, and lost, to Penn State DuBois on day two of the tournament.

UC-Clermont received the No. 1 overall seed, while defending champion College of St. Joseph's (VT) is the No. 2 seed followed by the Lakers, The Apprentice School, Cleary University, Penn State DuBois, Central Penn, Marygrove College, and the PSUAC tournament champion.

The Lakers and Lions will play 9:00 p.m. on May 15 in East Field in Glens Fall, NY.