Woman Arrested on Possession

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported his deputies located suspected crack cocaine in a purse of a female who was incarcerated in the detention facility.

At 1:58 p.m. Sept. 30, the female was brought into jail by another agency for incarceration for the offense of possession of drug abuse instruments, Grey said in a news release.

Grey advised corrections officers were inventorying the female inmate’s property and located a suspected “crack rock” inside her purse.

Deputies were advised and took possession of the “rock,” which field tested positive for cocaine.

The inmate is Shelly Diane Roahrig, 43, of Reynoldsburg. She is currently incarcerated in the detention facility on $25,000 bond.

The case will be forwarded to the Mercer County prosecutor for review for any additional charges.

In the release, Grey said it is a constant challenge fighting the drug problem and drugs being smuggled into the detention facility.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the county continue to work together to cooperatively combat the drug problem in the community.