Wildcats Go To The Air In Regional Semi Win

With senior post Taylor Kogge out of the lineup, Minster went to the air, blowing away Tri-Village with five first-half 3-pointers en route to a 41-27 Division IV regional semifinal win on Thursday at Butler High School.

The Wildcats’ (23-3) victory — coupled with a 42-37 Fort Loramie (22-5) win over Covington (22-7) in Thursday’s second regional match, sets up a showdown between the two non-conference squads who are separated by 3.8 miles.

With Kogge absent, the Wildcats’ first four shots of the game were behind the arc, and all misses as the first 4:22 remained scoreless.

But Ivy Wolf and Janae Hoying jumped the Wildcats up to a 4-0 lead before Tri-Village (21-6) scored the next seven points off a 3-pointer from Emma Printe and back-to-back buckets from Trisa Porter to give the Patriots a 7-4 lead with 1:09 left in the opening quarter.

Minster, however, ended the stanza with the next nine points, all from behind the arc, beginning with a triple from Demaris Wolf to tie the game at 7-7 with :55 seconds left and back-to-back treys by Alli Fischer to hand Minster a 13-7 lead.

After the Patriots pulled within three, 13-10, off a bucket and free throw by Maddie Downing, the Wildcats rallied off 13 of the second quarter’s 17 points, including 3-pointers from Danielle Barhorst and Wolf, for a 26-14 halftime lead.

With the combination of Thobe, Barhorst and Hoying, the Wildcats’ bench scored eight of Minster’s 26 first-half points and scored more than half of Tri-Village’s first-half point total.

Once that perimeter shooting was established, the Wildcats attacked the paint in the third quarter with eight of their nine coming from inside the elbow during that stanza.

Aiding the Wildcats’ attack in the paint was hitting the Patriots tallest player in 6-foot sophomore Maddie Downing with her third foul at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter to open the paint.

Courtney Prenger scored all five of her points during that third quarter as the Wildcats led by as much as 31-14 and limited the Patriots from making a basket from the floor in the first five minutes of the third quarter.

Minster’s defense did not allow a point in the fourth quarter until the final minute of the game, enjoying their biggest lead of the game at 41-23 with 1:13 remaining.

