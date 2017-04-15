Wildcats Girls Win Minster Memorial Invite

Track & Field

Minster Memorial Invitational

The Minster Wildcats won the girls portion of the Minster Memorial Invitational on Saturday. New Bremen finished third in the girls competition.

The Wildcats quartet in the 4x800-meter relay won with a time of 9:46.49, while Fort Loramie’s boys 4x800-meter relay team broke the record with a time of 8:09.25.

Minster girls 4x400-meter relay team won the event with a time of 4:14.01.

New Bremen’s Macy Puthoff won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.96.

Emma Watcke was the champion of the one-mile run with a time of 5:31.70, while teammate Madeline Magoto won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.43. Cassie Francis was a runner-up with a time of 2:23.90. Watcke was a runner-up in the two-mile run with a time of 12:09.30. New Bremen’s Bailey Bronkema finished third (12:18.30).

In field events, Minster’s Savanah Luthman won the discus competition with a time of 115 feet and Logan Dicke won the boys version with a distance of 150 feet and 11 inches.

Luthman also won the shot put competition (38-10.00). Maddy Moeller finished second (37-5.00).

Minster’s Jordyn Heitbrink finished second in the girls high jump with a height of 5 feet and 2 inches.

Paige Thobe won the girls long jump (16-6.25) and Puthoff finished second (16.5.25).

Max Prenger was the champion in the shot put (47-8.00).

Girls team scores

1) Minster 137.50, 2) Versailles 93, 3) New Bremen 77, 4) Marion Local 66.50, 5) South Adams 63, 6) Russia 46.50, 7) Fort Loramie 45.50, 8) Spencerville 34, 9) Lehman Catholic 22, 10) Bradford , 10) St. Henry 20, 12) Bryan, 13) Houston 13.50, 14) Waynesfield-Goshen 8.50.

Boys team scores

1) Versailles 129.50, 2) Fort Loramie, 3) Waynesfield-Goshen 63, 4) Minster 57, 5) Bryan 49, 6) St. Henry, 6) South Adams 46, 8) Marion Local 35, 9) Spencerville 31, 10) New Bremen 30.50, 11) Russia 27, 11) Houston 27, 13) Bradford 10, 13) Crestview 10, 15) Lehman Catholic 1.

Patrick Henry Patriot-Joe Tussing Invitational

HAMLER – A number of St. Marys girls athletes led the way for the Roughriders in a second-place finish at the Patrick Henry Partiot-Joe Tussing Invitational.

Kelly Wilker won the one-mile run with a time of 5:32.25 and second in the two-mile competition (12:21.16).

Ally Angstmann won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.13 and took fourth in the 300-meter version (53.32).

The Riders’ foursome of Ally Will, Cherissa Priddy and Morgan Henschen and Wilker won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:35.95.

The Roughriders girls quartet of Brooklyn Price, Brooklyn Adams, Jacob Allison and Angstmann in the 4x100-meter relay took second with a time of 53.69.

Price was the winner of the girls pole vault with a distance of 8 feet and 6 inches.

For the Roughriders boys team, who finished fifth in the invite, Noah Tobin took fourth in the two-mile run (10.25.90). In field events, Seth Vorhees was a runner-up in the high jump (5-8.00) and Austin Smith also took second in the pole vault competition (12 feet).

Girls team scores

1) Evergreen 80, 2) St. Marys 69, 3) Patrick Henry 64.50, 4) Leipsic 63, 5) Kalida 52, 5) Montpelier 52, 7) Elmwood 48, 8) Toledo Start 34, 9) Toledo Christian 28, 10) North Central 19.50, 11) Lakota 17.

Boys team scores

1) Patrick Henry 116, 2) Montpelier 95, 3) Tol. Christian 78, 4) Kalida 54, 5) St. Marys 41, 6) Toledo Start 38, 7) Elmwood 32, 8) No. Central 26, 9) Evergreen 18, 10) Van Buren 14, 11) Lakota 8, 12) Leipsic 7.

Baseball

Benjamin Logan 9, St. Marys 8

Riverside 15, St. Marys 9

BELLFFONTAINE – Logan Dircksen took the loss in game won after Braeden Dunlap started and pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits in another no-decision outing for the sophomore.

Dircksen surrendered four runs in the final two innings.

At the plate in game one, Mitchell Pendleton recorded four RBIs.

In the second game, Austin Cook drove in four runs while batting 3-for-4 at the plate, but Riverside’s 15 runs were too much for the Riders.

Garrett Lauth took the loss in three and two-third innings of work, allowing seven runs on 10 hits while striking out six.

Minster 13, Anna 1. Final/5

New Knoxville 10, Houston 6

New Knoxville 10, Houston 4

NEW KNOXVILLE – Nathan Merges picked up his third win in game one and Branden Puckett was the winner of game two.

Softball

Minster 9, Fort Loramie 3

Minster 12, Fort Loramie 10

MINSTER – Taylor Homan hit a two-run home run and the Wildcats opened the game with five runs in the first to take game one 9-3 behind Jenna Poeppelman’s performance in the circle.

The Wildcats needed every run in game two, but did score four runs in the first and three more in the fourth to sweep the Redskins.

Homan, Emma Schmiesing and Danielle Barhorst each drove in a run in the opening frame, while Poeppelman drove in a run in the fourth and Homan again in the seventh.

Coldwater 10, St. Marys 3

Coldwater 7, St. Marys 5