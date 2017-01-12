Wildcats Drain Riders From Behind The Arc

In last season’s Western Buckeye League match, the St. Marys Roughriders girls’ basketball team rode a handful of three-pointers in the second half of a 51-42 victory against Kenton.

On Thursday night, the Wildcats flipped the script.

Three 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run in the opening quarter and timely shots from behind the arc, 10 of them to be exact, were too much for the Roughriders to overcome in a 56-51 defeat to Kenton in a WBL rematch.

This Wildcats team is also not the same squad from last season’s meeting or the same time that fell in a sectional semifinal, Kenton is 11-2 overall, three victories away from tying its win total of last season and fully capable of hitting it deep.

Winners of three of their last four games coming in, the Wildcats used a 10-0 run, including three three-pointers to turn an 8-3 deficit into a 13-8 advantage.

The Roughriders opened the game with an 8-3 lead making four straight shots before the Wildcats’ run.

The Wildcats used the 3-ball to push their lead in the second quarter, to make the score 18-14 and again at the 5:02 mark for their biggest lead of the game, 22-14 before the Roughriders came back.

St. Marys regained its lead twice, once at the half when Shania Taylor scored the Riders’ last 11 points of the half, including the first three-point field goal for St. Marys.

St. Marys re-took the lead again to end the third quarter, but the Wildcats used the 3-ball once more, to open the final quarter to take a lead they never relinquished for the remainder of the game.

Kenton was 7-of-10 from behind the arc in the first half, compared to St. Marys’ 1-of-7 clip.

Just one player scored in double figures for the Roughriders win Taylor tallying 24 points and six rebounds.

The last three weeks have been tough sledding for the Roughriders.

St. Marys’ opponents in the last seven games have a combined record of 44-18 at the time they played the Roughriders, with the Riders enduring a 2-5 record during that span.