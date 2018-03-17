Wildcats Claim Minster's 33rd State Title

After Minster’s regional semifinal win against Tri-Village last week, Minster head coach Mike Wiss talked about his pair of gym rats, freshman Ivy Wolf and Janae Hoying, and how it was a good thing to be a gym rat at time of year.

For Wiss, his players, coaches and the Minster community, it’s a good thing those two gym rats wear black and orange.

A game-tying 3-pointer from Hoying, followed by a steal and transition two gave Minter momentum and its first lead of the game at 31-29 with 4:32 remaining in the third quarter.

From that point on, the Wildcats outscored the Ottoville 32-19, leading Minster to its 33rd state title with a 63-48 championship game victory on Saturday at the Schottenstein Center.

More impressively, the Wildcats ended Saturday’s championship game on a 16-0 run after facing a 48-47 deficit with 4:45 remaining in the game, limiting the Big Green to 0-of-5 shooting from the floor and seven turnovers, eight points off those turnovers.

Hoying and Wolf both scored 15 points and accounted for 47.6 percent of Minster’s final score, 62.5 percent of Ottoville’s final score and scored 15 of the game’s last 48 points.

Thirteen of Hoying’s 15 points came in the final 12:48 of the game, while Wolf finished with eight second-half points.

Ottoville opened the game with a 10-2 lead by making four of its first five shots, five points each from CJ Kemper and Kasey Knippen as the Big Green used their size in the paint to overwhelm Minster.

The Wildcats pulled the game to within four twice, 18-14 and 20-16 halfway through the second quarter and closed the first half down 24-20.

Taylor Kogge and Courtney Prenger both combined for 11 points for Minster, trailing Wolf’s seven points at the half.

Minster opened the second half by turning up the pressure and forcing Ottoville into 12 second-half turnovers as Minster scored one-third of their points off Ottoville turnovers.

