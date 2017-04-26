Westerbeck, Pohl Make It Official

One of the most decorated high school basketball players in the area will be going to a team with one of the deepest rosters around with familiar faces.

Minster senior Rosie Westerbeck signed her national letter of intent to continue playing basketball as she signed with Edison State Community College on Tuesday, while cross-country and track and field state qualifier Morgan Pohl signed with Miami University.

The 2017 Midwest Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year, AP’s 2017 All-Northwest Ohio selection and a 2017 Division IV All-Ohio selection finished her career with over 1,000 points, helped lead a Wildcats team that finished with back-to-back MAC titles, a 25-game MAC win streak and back-to-back Division IV regional appearances.







The senior basketball player will major in business management.







Westerbeck will be joining a number of local players, including St. Marys’ Shania Taylor, who signed with Edison last week.







The four-time cross-country state qualifier Pohl will continue her long-distance running career at Miami University.







Pohl — who will major in accounting — was also looking at attending the University of Dayton, Bowling Green, Ohio University and Notre Dame.



She will run cross-country and indoor and outdoor track, but is not sure what events she will be running in for track.







Not only is Pohl a four-time state runner in cross-country, but she has finished as an All-Ohio runner in each of her four trips, as well as making it to the state track and field meet twice, finishing eighth as a two-mile state qualifier.