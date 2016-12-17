Weather Cancels Area Sporting Events
Saturday, December 17, 2016
ST. MARYS, OH
Weather has canceled several sporting events throughout the area this morning. We will continue to have further updates throughout the day.
10:30 a.m. UPDATE: Girls Basketball between Van Wert and Minster is still on.
11:22 a.m. UPDATE: Boys Basketball between Wapakoneta and Minster has a JV start time of 5 p.m.
The following events below have been canceled for Saturday.
Girls Basketball
New Bremen at Delphos Jefferson
Bowling
All WOHSBC events.
Wrestling
Versailles Duals
Boys Basketball
Fort Loramie at New Bremen
New Knoxville at Shawnee
Swimming and Diving
Minster Tri-meet
St. Marys dual match with Botkins
