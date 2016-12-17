Weather Cancels Area Sporting Events

Weather has canceled several sporting events throughout the area this morning. We will continue to have further updates throughout the day.

10:30 a.m. UPDATE: Girls Basketball between Van Wert and Minster is still on.

11:22 a.m. UPDATE: Boys Basketball between Wapakoneta and Minster has a JV start time of 5 p.m.

The following events below have been canceled for Saturday.

Girls Basketball

New Bremen at Delphos Jefferson

Bowling

All WOHSBC events.

Wrestling

Versailles Duals

Boys Basketball

Fort Loramie at New Bremen

New Knoxville at Shawnee

Swimming and Diving

Minster Tri-meet

St. Marys dual match with Botkins