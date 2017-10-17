WBL Names All-League Teams

The Western Buckeye League announced its all-league teams in volleyball and boys and girls soccer Tuesday morning.

Madi Howell was named First-Team All-WBL for the Roughiders volleyball team (11-11, 6-3 WBL), while Danielle Bertke earned second-team honors and Makenna Mele was a third-team selection.



In her second varsity season in as many years, Aaleyiah Williams earned Honorable Mention.

The senior Howell racked up 21 service aces, a team-high 31 total blocks, 144 digs and a team-high 526 assists on the season.

Bertke led the Riders with 223 kills to go along with 15 aces, 19 blocks and 112 digs, while Mele produced 178 kills, a team-high 39 aces, nine blocks, a team-high 218 digs and 24 assists.



Williams has blossomed into a solid middle blocker as the sophomore tallied 100 kills, 26 aces, 26 blocks, 69 digs and 14 assists.

Austin Wilker and Evan Vogel lead the way for the St. Marys boys soccer team (12-2-2, 6-2-1) with First-Team All-WBL honors.

Vogel broke the school record in goals in a single season with 26, but ended the regular season with his team-high 23 goals to go along with five assists. Wilker led the team in assists with 20 to go along with nine goals, second-most on the team.

Defensemen Howie Spencer and Michael Dietz were named to the league’s second-team, while Ethan Mielke (six goals, seven assists) earned third-team recognition, while his brother Max (four goals, three assists) was named to the Honorable Mention team.

Josie Bowman was named to the WBL’s First-Team for the Roughriders girls soccer team (7-8-1, 4-5-0), followed by a second-team honor for Sydney Cisco.

The senior Bowman tied Emma Wibbeler for the most goals on the team with seven goals. She also tallied two assists.

Cisco scored one goal, but was second on the team with four assists.

On defense, sophomore Ally Will (one assist) grabbed third-team honors as she was a large part of St. Marys’ five shutout victories this season and Meredith McMurray (two goals, four assists) was an Honorable Mention selection.