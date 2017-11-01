Warrant Leads to Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia, Handguns, Cash Found

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, assisted the Rockford Police Department the Grand Lake Drug Task Force and the Coldwater Police Department K9 united with a search warrant in Rockford, where they found drug paraphernalia, handguns and cash.

In a news release, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey noted the warrant was served at 208 W. South St., Rockford, and officers located raw marijuana, dabs (Hash), THC infused products, assorted items of drug paraphernalia, 10 handguns and more than $7,000 in cash.

Glen W. Keeling II, who is being held on drug trafficking charges, was arrested at the residence. Also present at the residence was a female juvenile. The case was referred to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for the filing of additional charges.

In the release, Grey reminded those involved in the sales of drugs his agency and all Mercer County Law Enforcement agencies remain vigilant in the war on drugs, working together to make Mercer County a safer place to live.