Wapak man arrested for having weapons while intoxicated, DUI

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon provided details on a pending case involving a Wapakoneta man arrested late Monday night.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Buckland River Road — north of the city of Wapakoneta — on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle being operated by Daniel L. Flaute, 36, of Wapakoneta.

Upon investigation, they located a handgun on Flaute’s person, and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Flaute was arrested and transported to the Auglaize County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be filed.