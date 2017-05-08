Vorhees Jumps To Trine University

Since he was a freshman, Seth Vorhees loved to compete in track and field, in particular, high jump.

On Monday, Vorhees signed his national letter of intent to continue to play the sport he has competed in all four years of his high school career.

"I definitely fell in love with track my freshman year, but it was really hard not to do football," the senior said. "It kind of goes through my mind wanting to do it, but competing in both sports would be a lot and I also want to have time to focus on academics too."

The Roughriders high jumper signed with Trine University on Monday — a school with recent success with its Division III track program in Angola, Ind.

Trine's program is under the direction of third-year coach Rod Waters, a former National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national champion. The men's team has won four individual titles and Trine athletes combined for five national championship appearances during the 2015-16 seasons.

Vorhees — who will study in secondary social studies education — said he will compete in the high jump, but also possibly the long jump and other events as well.

