Vogel Breaks School Record In Sectional Win

It was a great way to start the postseason, especially if you’re Evan Vogel.

Behind the senior’s three goals and one assist, the St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer team victimized Van Wert 6-1 in a Division II sectional opener on Monday as they advanced to play No. 5 seeded Wapakoneta on Thursday in a sectional final.

For Vogel, the speedy forward tied and broke the St. Marys school record for most goals in a season, breaking the record held by Brennan Brown with 24 goals in 2011.



Brown was inducted into the St. Marys Soccer Program’s Hall of Fame this past August.

Fellow senior teammate Austin Wilker collected a goal and an assist — his team-leading 21st assist — as well as goals from Austin Drummond on Vogel’s assist and a shot by Mason King with 12 minutes to go in the contest.

Before Vogel’s three straight goals to push the No. 3 seeded Riders (13-2-2) to a 4-0 halftime lead, Wilker got the scoring going with a header on a crosser from Andrew Vogel, who got the ball on a corner kick for a 1-0 lead at the 28:17 clip.

Vogel tied the school record on a header from a throw in by Wilker at the 14:15 mark of the first half and five minutes later, Vogel shot the ball from the upper 90 on an assist by Ethan Mielke to break Brown’s record and handing St. Marys a 3-0 lead with 9:44 left in the first half.

The senior connected on a third goal for good measure on an assist from Drummond with .25 seconds to go for a 4-0 lead as Vogel scored the game’s last three goals.







With Vogel’s three goals on Monday, the senior is now five goals away from tying Brown’s 45 goals in a career.



Vogel also has 58 points this season, the record, held by Brown, is 66 in a single season.

Wilker is also nearing a record, the most assists in a season.

The senior has 21 assists on the year and is six away from tying Scott Shiver’s 27 set in 2000.

The Roughriders — who have won six straight and seven of eight overall — will host Wapakoneta (10-5-1) — a team they defeated in last week’s regular season finale.

