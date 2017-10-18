Tuesday's Postseason Recap: St. Marys Falls, Rangers Win

Girls Soccer Division II Sectional Semifinal

This was a textbook heartbreak for the girls in blue and white.

With seconds remaining on the clock and seconds remaining for St. Marys’ 2017 girls soccer season, Meredith McMurray raced past a defender to capture a loose ball in the goalbox, booted what would have been the game-tying shot, but the junior’s kick banged against the bottom of the crossbar and caromed out of bounds as the clock hit 0:00 and singled another disappointing end to another up and down season for the Roughriders.

A team the Riders (7-9-1) defeated 1-0 on a Josie Bowman penalty kick two weeks ago, Celina (5-8-4) escapes to play at Bath (9-4-2) in a sectional final on Saturday.



For St. Marys, it is a second straight semifinal defeat in another season that saw a team that struggled with consistency on the field, losing three straight games at one point and finishing the last half of the year with a 3-6 record.

The Riders suffered a comeback defeat to Ottawa-Glandorf last season.

Aside from McMurray’s last gasp in the final seconds, the backbreaker in the game was Celina’s goal at the 12:14 mark of the second half.



The Bulldogs got a goal kick after Emma Wibbeler broke away but did not get a shot at the goal at the 13:43 mark, but 1:28 later, Reily Cox scored on a backside run, turning around Riders’ keeper Aliya Patterson for the go-ahead goal.

Boys Soccer Division III Sectional Semifinal

Back in September, the Fort Jennings Musketeers and the New Knoxville Rangers met in a regular season soccer match where the Musketeers who came out on top 4-3.



Tuesday evening, the two teams met again in the first round of a Division III sectional semifinal and once again it was a close game, but the Rangers got their revenge as they toughed out a 1-0 victory to advance in the tournament.

The Rangers (6-10-1) advance to play in a sectional championship at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Kalida — who defeated Spencerville 8-0 on Tuesday. It is the first time since 2013 that a New Knoxville team has won its sectional semifinal match.

New Knoxville was able to keep the ball on the Musketeers' end of the field for most of the game and were able to get the first shot on goal of the game with just over two minutes gone by.

With 36:46 left in the first half, Joeseph Baende pushed a perfect pass to Patrick Covert, who headed the ball in past the Fort Jennings goalie to give New Knoxville the 1-0 lead.

Volleyball Division III Sectional Semifinal

MINSTER — Led by their number of seniors not ready to end their volleyball careers, the No. 4 seeded Minster Wildcats opened Division III sectional semifinal in the Kalida District by sweeping the No. 6 seeded Patrick Henry (15-8) 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 to advance to a sectional championship.

The Wildcats (13-10) will host No. 8 seeded Perry at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the right to play in the district tournament at Kalida High School next week.

Minster jumped out quick in the first set thanks to some great serving with four aces in the first nine points, led by seniors Paige Thobe and Regan Wuebker with two aces apiece.

After a Patrick Henry timeout with the Wildcats leading 16-7, the Patriots fought back, thanks in large part to a couple long volleys that started to shift the momentum in their favor. The home team stayed calm and closed out the first set 25-20.



The Wildcats appeared to be headed to cruise control in the second set when they jumped out to a 9-2 lead.







Storming back, the Patriots took their first lead of the night with an 12-2 run to go up 13-11. After going back and forth with either team up more than two points, the senior-led Wildcats came up big and took the second set 25-22.

With the season on the line for Patrick Henry, the Patriots came out and went up a quick 2-0 on the Wildcats.

But Minster took control and did not look back during the third set taking it 25-15 and extending their season.