Tuesday Recap: Riders Win First WBL Game Of Season

Softball

St. Marys 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

After a rough week to open Western Buckeye League play where they were outscored 42-2 in two games, the St. Marys Roughriders have gained some much-needed confidence.

After winning their first game of the season Monday against Fort Recovery, the Roughriders gained their first WBL victory on Tuesday, beating Ottawa-Glandorf 5-3 behind solid pitching and defense.

After fanning nine batters in Monday's win, Rylee Burd struck out seven more on Tuesday as the junior was not her usually wild self.

After the Titans tagged St. Marys with a pair of runs in the away half of the first, the Roughriders (2-5, 1-2 WBL) scored quickly, just like they did on Monday, with a two-run opening frame that saw leadoff hitter Kylie Lauth and Abbi Chorvas — who was elevated to the No. 2 spot in the lineup, generate the first runs for St. Marys.

Lauth opened the game with a triple, followed by a hit batsman, resulting in Chorvas taking first.

Taylor Shimp scored Kylie with a groundout and Chorvas came home on an error by the second baseman during the next at-bat.

St. Marys took the lead, 4-2 when Lauth singled and scored on Lexi Fowler's RBI double to give St. Marys its first lead, 3-2.

Three batters later, Alyssa Alexander drove home Fowler with an RBI single.

After O-G responded in the top of the fourth inning with a single run, Shimp, who walked to leadoff the bottom of the fifth inning, scored on a Burd base hit.

From the fifth inning on, the Burd retired the Titans in order, recording four strikeouts during that stretch along the way.

The Riders defense also limited the Titans' chances at scoring.

Minster 13, Dayton Stivers 3. F/6

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats softball team used a seven-run second inning to capture their fourth straight win in a 13-3 non-conference victory against Dayton Stivers on Tuesday.

Tuesday's win also marks the third straight game and eighth in the last nine games where Minster (7-2) has scored 10 runs or more in a game.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the second frame, the Wildcats opened the frame with the eight batters reaching base safely.

Jenna Nixon drove in the first runs with a two-run single to plate Emma Schmiesing and Jordan Berelsman to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead.

Lindsay Albers walked during the next at-bat and later scored on a wild pitch as Stivers' miscues came into play with Minster's next two runs scoring on errors.

Taylor Homan ended the Wildcats' scoring with an RBI triple to plate Danielle Barhorst.

Minster ended the final three innings of the game by scoring in every frame to eventually run-rule Stivers as starting pitcher Laney Hemmelgarn retired the team from Dayton in order in the final three innings.

Hemmelgarn pitched four innings, allowing three runs — one earned — on four hits and struck out seven batters.

Homan batted 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Nixon finished with three RBIs, to go along with her 3-for-3 day at the plate.

Jenna Poeppelman and Barhorst both drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats.

Baseball

New Bremen 9, Marion Local 4

NEW BREMEN — Despite the cold weather, New Bremen pitcher Ryan Bertke was working on a no-hitter through five innings and the Cardinals withstood a late Marion Local surge to defeat the Flyers 9-4 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game Tuesday.

Ryan Bertke got the win for the Cardinals going five and one-third innings giving up three runs on one hit. He struck out nine and walked four.

“Ryan gave us a gutty, quality start,” Cardinals coach Chad Wells said. “It is cool out here, but I am pleased with his effort.”

The Flyers broke up the no-hitter and the shutout in the sixth inning when Darrin Hays singled to left and scored on a Jonathon Schmitz single

Derek Ruhenkamp took the loss for the Flyers going three and two-thirds innings giving up seven runs on nine hits. He struck out two and walked one.

The Cardinals got off to a big start, scoring four runs in the first three innings.

In the first inning, Mitchell Hays began the action with a single to left. He promptly stole second and went to third when Justin Tenkman reached on a bunt single. Luke Vonderhaar loaded the bases when he was hit by a pitch.

Hays scored the first run for the Cardinals on a sacrifice fly to left by Ryan Bertke. Grant Selby kept the inning going with a single to right-center that scored Tenkman and Vonderhaar to make the score 3-0.

Minster 12, Delphos St. John's 1.

DELPHOS — The Minster Wildcats baseball team won their third straight game with a 12-1 Midwest Athletic Conference victory against Delphos St. John's on Tuesday.

Noah Enneking was the winning pitcher for Minster (7-1, 1-1 MAC), pitching six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits, while striking out seven batters.

At the plate, Minster amassed 14 hits, led by three of them from Jared Hueslman, with a 3-for-4 clip and four RBIs.

Isaac Schmiesing batted 2-for-3 with four runs scored, while Alex Lehmkuhl, Jack Heitbrink and Austin Shineberry each recorded two hits.

Coldwater 17, New Knoxville 0. F/5

COLDWATER — The New Knoxville Rangers were shut out for a third consecutive game, falling to Coldwater 17-0 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday.

The Rangers (1-5, 0-1 MAC) have been held scoreless for 18 straight innings, last recording a run in the second inning in a 13-2 loss to Spencerville on April 6.

Jared Osborne took the loss for the Rangers in one and one-third innings pitched, allowing 14 runs on seven hits.

Jonah

Brad Giere got the win for Coldwater (5-1, 2-0), allowing just one hit over three innings of work.

Jonah Lageman led Rangers with one hit in three at bats.

Austin Reithman went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Coldwater in hits.

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, St. Marys 3

GLANDORF — The St. Marys Roughriders baseball team lost a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning and never rebounded, falling 4-3 to Ottawa-Glandorf in a Western Buckeye League match on Tuesday.

The Roughriders (0-7, 0-2 WBL) recorded one run each in the second, fourth and fifth innings to lead the Titans 4-3, but a three-run fifth inning by O-G off reliever Austin Wilker, put the Titans ahead for good.

Wilker pitched four innings, surrendering three runs — two earned — on five hits.

Henry Spencer started for the Riders, lasting just two innings where he allowed one run on one hit.

Trey Fisher drove in one run for the Riders and scored another run as he went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Braeden Dunlap and Wyatt Bailey also knocked out a pair of hits.

Track and Field

ST. HENRY — The Minster Wildcats boys and girls track and field teams swept the St. Henry Tri-meet on Tuesday.

In relay events, the both Minster teams won the 4x800-meter relays, while the Wildcats girls team won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.32.

In individual track events, Jessica Falk won the 100-meter dash (13.39), Emma Watcke won the one-mile (5:17.00) and Madeline Magoto won the 800-meter dash (2:18.96).

Ivy Wolf was the winner of the 200-meter dash (28.22) and Mackenzie Bohman won the girls two-mile run (12:23.73).

In boys track events, Carter Pohl won the 800-meter dash (2:11.99), while Broc Miller won the 200-meter dash (24.11) and Luke Barga was the champion of the two-mile run (10:36.97).

In field events, Allison Grieshop won the girls discus throw (81-06.50), while Max Prenger won the boys version (128-11). Prenger also won in shout put (48-03.50).

Paige Thobe won the girls long jump (15-08.50), while Zach Heuker won the boys event (18-07.50) and Miller won the boys pole vault at 11 feet.

Girls team scores

1. Minster 96.50, 2. St. Henry 40.50, 3. Anna 38.

Boys team scores

1. Minster 76.50, 3. Anna 62, 3. St. Henry 36.50.

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Cardinals girls track team won the New Bremen quintuplet meet on Tuesday, while the boys team finished second.

New Knoxville finished in fourth place in both boys and girls.

Beginning with field events, New Bremen's Claire Pape won the girls high jump with a leap of five feet and Celeste Kuck won in pole vault with a vault of 10 feet.

Macy Puthoff won the girls long jump (16-05.25) followed by New Knoxville's Samantha Stienecker (14-09.25)

Erin Scott won in girls shot put with a toss of 35 feet and five inches.

In relay events, the New Bremen boys team won the 4-800-meter relay, while the Cardinals girls team won the 4x200-meter relay (1:54.03) and the 4x400-meter relay (4:24.93).

In individual track events, Puthoff won the 100-meter dash (13.35), while Ezra Ferguson won the one-mile run (5:10.59).

Avery Powers was the champion in the 400-meter dash (55.74), while Paige Jones won the girls 200-meter dash (28.18). Sam Rutschilling was also the champion in the 800-meter run (2:17.11).

Girls team scores

1. New Bremen 130, 2. Coldwater 115, 3. Fort Recovery 66, 4. New Knoxville 27, 5. Sidney Christian High School 8.

Boys team scores

1. Coldwater 121, 2. New Bremen 98, 3. Fort Recovery 92, 4. New Knoxville 33, 5. Sidney Christian High School 2.

VERSAILLES — Tiley Cramer won two events and a number of athletes finished as runners-up for St. Marys at the Versailles Quad Meet on Tuesday.

Cramer was the champion in the girls discus throw with a toss of 89-06.75 and took first in shit put with a distance of 30-07.25.

In other individual events, Sean Perry was a runner-up in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.85 and finished in third place in the 300-meter hurdles (46.68). John Rupert was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.01.

The St. Marys boys and girls 4x100-meter relay teams also finished as runners-up in their events.

Tommy Mabry took second in the boys 800-meter run (2:17.66), Morgan Henschen finished second in the girls two-mile run (12:45.12) and Noah Tobin took second in the boys two-mile run (10:54.13).

In field events, Brooklyn Price finished third in pole vault with a vault of eight feet and six inches.