Tuesday Recap: Riders Girls Soccer Falls, Minster Cross-Country Dominates

Girls Soccer

Elida 2, St. Marys 1

ELIDA — After his team suffered a 2-0 loss to Shawnee last week, St. Marys girls soccer coach Seth Hertenstein was optimistic about his team’s chances of being the underdog and winning out the remainder of their Western Buckeye League schedule, setting up a showdown with first-place Wapakoneta in the league finale.

The Roughriders can still have that chance with the Redskins, but they are going to need some help.

Mustering just six shots on goal, and despite a superb performance in the net by Aliya Patterson, the Roughriders offense was kept in check as Elida played the underdog to knock off the Riders 2-1 on Tuesday.

The loss to the Bulldogs (5-3-0, 3-2-0 WBL) drops the Roughriders (4-3-1, 3-2-0) from second place in the WBL standings to a tie for third place with Shawnee in second and Wapakoneta at a perfect 11-0-0 overall, 5-0-0 in league play.

From the start on Tuesday, Elida dictated play, racking up five shots on goal before the Roughriders got their first one at the 20:31 mark of the first half.

The Bulldogs got on the board first when Jaydon Hollstein connected on a header past Patterson on a throw from Jency Jenkins at the 14:11 clip.

Despite just three shots on goal, the Roughriders did break through on one of them when Madi Anthony got a loose ball from Maddie Rust at the top of the 18-yard box, shooting it past keeper Erika Suever to tie the game at the 5:41 mark of the first half.

But the second half was all Elida, who attacked Patterson and company early and often as the junior collected five impressive saves to keep the Roughriders even at 1-1.

Cross-Country

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats boys and girls cross-country teams dominated the Minster Cross-Country Classic on Tuesday at Four Seasons Park.

The 2016 state champion girls team had seven runners finish with the top eight times overall, even without one of their top runners, while the first five boys runners were Wildcats, behind Andrew Broering’s top time.

Without Madeline Magoto — who is recovering from a calf injury — the Wildcats girls team did not miss a beat as sophomore Emma Watcke pulled away from the teammate Kaitlyn Albers and Marion Local’s Kelsey Broering in the final 800 meters of the meet. Watcke finished 16 seconds ahead of Albers with a top time of 19:14.45, followed by Albers who finished with a time of 19:30.19, 34 seconds ahead of Broering’s third-place finish.

Gwendolyn Meiring finished fourth place with her time of 20:23.39, alongside Janae Hoying with her time of 20:23.87.

Mackenzie Bohman (20:36.27), Cassie Francis (20:55.37) and Grace Butler (20:59.24) rounded out Minster’s runners who finished in the top 10 on Tuesday.

Minster’s Broering was in the same boat as Watcke for the boys meet.

The senior was bunched up with a few runners including teammate Luke Barga, but pulled away from the field in the second leg of the meet as he eventually finished with a time of 16:53.13.

Barga also pulled away for a second-place time of 17:10.95, followed Jon Albers (17:24.51), Ryan Cavanaugh (17:35.72) and Carter Pohl (17:36.65) as each runner finished in the top five overall in Tuesday’s meet.

Austin Felice (18:10.92) and Aaron Huwer (18:40.49) rounded out the top seven runners for Minster.

Boys team scores

1. Minster 15, 2. Sidney 63, 3. Marion Local 71, 4. Lehman Catholic 97.

Girls team scores

1. Minster 18, 2. Marion Local 53, 3. Lehman Catholic 73.

Boys Soccer

St. Marys 3, Jay County 0

The St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer team got back on the winning track on Tuesday, defeating Jay County 3-0 in non-league action.

Tuesday's match was a make-up game from Aug. 28 when the original game was rained out.

Leading scorer Evan Vogel added to his goal lead with a make in the first off as the ball was kicked off a defender, giving St. Marys a 1-0 lead.

Austin Wilker assisted the next two goals for the Roughriders (5-1-1) — both coming in the second half — as Wilker was a part of Sam Young's goal to extend the Riders' lead to 2-0.

Wilker kicked the ball to Austin Drummond as the senior reserve drove the ball in the back of the net at the 26:00 mark.

St. Marys managed eight shots on goal and Henry Spencer collected one save as the Roughriders shut out their fourth opponent this season.

Ada 5, New Knoxville 3

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team dropped their fourth straight contest after falling to Ada 5-3 in a non-conference match on Tuesday.

The Rangers (3-5) kept the score even at 3-3 at the half, but surrendered a pair of goals in the second half as the Bulldogs pulled away.

Joseph Baende scored two goals for New Knoxville and recorded an assist on Christ Covert's goal.

Kepper Ryland Dyrness recorded six saves in the goal.

Volleyball

New Bremen 3, Minster 2

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team showed their serving prowess Tuesday evening as Macy Puthoff and the Cardinals swept their cross-town rival Minster Wildcats 25-15, 25-11, 25-9 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match.

It was tight in the first set through the first half of the set as each team battled back and forth, but then the serving by the Cardinals kicked in.

With the score tied at 11-all, Puthoff served the next 10 points to jump the score up to 21-11.

Following a side out, Minster got a pair of serves from Taylor Kogge, but New Bremen put the match away with a serve from Rachel Kremer.

The Cardinals had their share of kills also as Paige Jones led the way with 22 kills. Julia Goettemoeller had six kills, Kremer had nine kills and Elli Roetgerman had four kills. Abbi Thieman also had 27 assists and there were 12 aces in the match by the Cardinals.

In the second set, Jones and Puthoff got New Bremen out to a 6-3 lead. Both teams then started to miss serves, but the Cardinals put the set away with a 17-6 run for the 25-11 victory.

Puthoff almost put the match away by herself in the third set as she served four straight points to start the set and then served seven straight points later in the set to give the Cardinals the 25-9 victory.

The Wildcats mustered just 13 kills, led by Paige Thobe with five to go along with four digs. Brooke Wolf recorded 11 assists and six digs.

New Bremen won the junior varsity match, 25-15, 25-15.

Boys Golf

Minster 170, Versailles 186

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats defeated Versailles, 170-186 in a rescheduled Midwest Athletic Conference dual match on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Minster's Adam Knapke and Versailles' Connor Van Skyock both earned medalist honors with a 41.

Grant Koenig, Logan Lazier and Joseph Magoto followed Knapke by all carding in a score of 43.

Grant Voisard shot a 44 and Ethan Lehmkuhl finished with a 45.

Girls Golf

New Bremen 192, Fort Recovery 239

MINSTER — The New Bremen Cardinals girls golf team defeated Fort Recovery 192-239 in a rescheduled Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Amy Balster was the medalist in Thursday's match with a 45 to lead the Cardinals (7-2, 5-2 MAC).

Sarah Parker carded in a score of 46, while Caylie Hall finished with a 48.

Cassie Stachler (53) and Claire McClurg (56) rounded out the varsity scoring for New Bremen.

The Indians were led by Kristen Keller, who carded in a 52.