Tuesday Recap: Riders Boys Tennis Win Again

Boys Tennis

St. Marys 4, Bath 1

The St. Marys Roughriders boys tennis team won their third consecutive Western Buckeye League match after defeating Bath 4-1 on Tuesday.



The Roughriders (8-2, 6-1 WBL) still trail Shawnee by one game and is half a game behind Celina, who they play on Friday. Both teams won matches, 5-0 on Tuesday.



In singles competition, Cameron Dingledine defeated Bath’s Jared Deitsch, 6-0, 6-1.



At second singles, senior Jacob Grannan defeated Bath’s Marshall Craig, 6-0, 6-1 and in third singles competition, another St. Marys senior in Josh Wingett won his match over Austin Stahr, 6-1, 6-4.



In doubles competition, the Roughriders’ second duo of Evan Tennant and Mason King defeated Gabe Niese and Hayden Boughan, 6-2, 6-0.



The Roughriders’ lone loss came at first doubles where CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer fell to Collin Walker and Caden Schmidt, 6-6 (3-7), 6-4, 4-6.

Softball

Minster 5, Versailles 4 Final/8

MINSTER — A walk-off single by Lindsay Albers in the eighth inning gave the Minster Wildcats softball team a 5-4 Midwest Athletic Conference win against Versailles on Tuesday.



With two outs in the home half of the eighth inning, Taylor Homan reached base safely on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third on an error that allowed Karly Richard to reach base safely.



With two on and two out, Albers’ game-winning single was belted to left field, scoring Homan for the win off Versailles pitcher Caitlin McEldowney.



Versailles stormed back earlier in the game after trailing by four runs.



The Tigers (13-7, 2-3 MAC) scored four runs in the fifth inning beginning with a double by Sarah Gigandet and a two-run home run by Hailey McEldowney.



The Wildcats nearly batted the entire lineup in the first with four runs in the opening frame to take a 4-0 lead.

Bath 11, St. Marys 1

The St. Marys Roughriders’ bats were cold on an otherwise warm April evening as the Riders softball team suffered its second straight loss in an 11-1 in a Western Buckeye League match against Bath on Tuesday.



After scoring 14 runs in their first WBL victory in three years in a 14-12 victory over Elida on Friday, the Roughriders (1-11, 1-5 WBL) on Tuesday managed just three hits and one run — that lone run coming in the third inning as Rylee Burd scored when Taylor Schimp reached on an error at first base — off Bath starter Abby Cosart.



At that point, the Roughriders trailed 5-1 as the Wildcats hammered Roughriders’ starter Madi Howell with four runs in the opening inning — including a Britlynn Faulder two-run home run — and a solo run in the third.

New Bremen 21, Fairlawn 4

Baseball

Bath 6, St. Marys 3

BATH TOWNSHIP — A four-run fourth inning ruined the night for the St. Marys Roughriders baseball team as they fell to Bath, 6-3 on Tuesday in a Western Buckeye League match.



The Roughriders (4-9, 2-5 WBL) have lost eight of their last 10 games.



Henry Spencer took the loss on the mound for St. Marys after pitching three and two-thirds innings, surrendering four earned runs on six hits. Evan Vogel pitched in relief in two and two-thirds inning.



Kaden Sullivan picked up the win for the Wildcats in a complete-game effort where he allowed one earned on 10 hits, while striking out seven.

New Bremen 7, New Knoxville 2

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen baseball team got the bats going quickly Tuesday night as they scored five runs in the first three innings to defeat the New Knoxville Rangers 7-2 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

With one out in the first inning, Charlie Sailer drew a walk and Luke Vonderhaar laced a two-strike pitch to right-center for a triple that brought home Sailer. After a walk to Grant Selby, Ryan Bertke traded places with Vonderhaar when he tripled to center to bring home Vonderhaar and Selby for a 3-0 lead.

New Bremen (9-8, 2-3 MAC) was back at it in the third inning.

Vonderhaar led off with a walk and promptly stole second and went to third on an overthrow at second. Selby scored in Vonderhaar with a single.

Following a single by Bertke, Caleb Alig walked to load the bases and Nolan Bornhorst walked to bring home Selby to make the score 5-0.

Track & Field

Anna Quad

New Knoxville’s Erin Scott breaks school record in shot put

ANNA — New Knoxville sophomore Erin Scott set a new school record in winning the girls shot put event at the Anna Quad meet on Tuesday.



Scott posted a distance of 34 feet and 10 inches, winning the event and breaking the Rangers’ school record for the longest throw in the girls’ portion of the shot put event.



Scott also finished 11th place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.22.



Teammate Addy Farley finished in ninth place with a time of 14.02.



Christoph Balk took 11th in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 12.32 and Trent Lehman finished in 18th place (12.77). Balk also finished seventh in the 400-meter dash (59.93) and 11th in the 200-meter dash (25.88).



Abby Maggi took sixth place in the one-mile run with a time of 6:45.25, while Dylan Steinke took ninth in the boys version with a time of 5:49.89.



Maggi also finished fifth in the 800-meter run (3:06.52), while Farley claimed fifth in the 200-meter dash (28.90).



In field events, Shannon McCabe finished 12th in the discus event with a throw of 60 feet and 1 inch.



Samantha Stienecker took third (12-10.75) and Taylor Gonzalez fifth (11-4.50) in the girls long jump competition, while Lehman took sixth (16-0.25) for the boys.



Hannah Neuman finished sixth in the girls shot put throw with a distance of 25 feet and 8.25 inches.

Minster Quad

MINSTER — The New Bremen Cardinals girls track and field team won the Minster Quad meet on Tuesday, while the Minster Wildcats boys team won the boys potion of the meet.



The Cardinals girls team won a number of events on Tuesday, beginning with the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:42.23 as well as the 4x400-meter relay competition with a time of 4:26.91.



In individual track events, junior Paige Jones was the champion in the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.20, while Macy Puthoff won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.80. Jones finished second (28.59).



2016 state qualifier Celeste Kuck was the champion of the pole vault event with a height of 10 feet, while Puthoff won the long jump competition with a time jump of 16-8.25.



The Minster boys track team also saw a number of winners in their respected events on Tuesday.



In relay events, the Wildcats 4x800-meter relay team won the event with a time of 8:41.88.



In individual track competition, Zach Heuker was the champion of the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.87 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.05, while teammate Broc Miller won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.90.



Andrew Broering won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.89.



In field events, Miller won the pole vault competition with a height of 11 feet, while Tony Winner was the champion in the discus event (146 feet) and Max Prenger was the winner of the shot put competition (47-8.00).



Minster girls and New Bremen boys also had a number of top finishers in their respected events.



The Wildcats relay team won the 4x800-meter relay (10:57.70) and the 4x100-meter relay (53.40), while the New Bremen team won the 4x200-meter relay (1:37.25) and the 4x400-meter relay (3:42.94).



Minster’s Mariana Slonkosky won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.09 in individual track events,



In field competitions, Jordyn Heitbrink won the high jump event at 5-2.00, while Jake Hemmelgarn of New Bremen won the boys version with a height of 5-8.00.



Savanah Luthman was the winner in the discus event with a throw of 107-05 and shot put at 38-2.00.



Runner-ups in events include New Bremen’s Julia Goettemoeller in the 100-meter hurdles (17.26) and the 300-meter hurdles (49.47). Puthoff took second in the 100-meter dash (13.06) and Bailey Bronkema finished with a time of 5:31.18 in the 800-meter run. Avery Powers took second in the 400-meter dash (55.15).



Paige Thobe was a runner-up in the long jump event (16-8.00), while Heuker finished second in the boys version (18-8.25).



Logan Dicke took second in both the discus throw (138-06) and shot put (44-2.00), while Maddy Moeller was a runner-up in the shot put for the girls (37-7.75).







Team scores



Girls



1. New Bremen 119.50, 2. Minster 100, 3. Parkway 75, Lima Central Catholic 30, 5. Troy Christian 23.50.



Boys



1. Minster 147.50, 2. Parkway 107.50, 3. New Bremen 66, 4. Lima Central Catholic 25, 5. Troy Christian 6.

Shawnee Tri

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — A number of St. Marys athletes won their respected events at the Shawnee Tri-meet on Tuesday as the Roughriders boys and girls teams both finished in third place.



In relay events, the Roughriders girls 4x100-meter relay team of Brooklyn Price, Emma Wibbler, Allison Jacobs and Ally Angstmann were champions in the event after posting a time of 52.88.



The boys version that included Eric Spicer, Austin Smith, Zach Lemmerman and Demarcus Fountain won with a time of 44.78.



The senior Angstmann was the champion in both the 100-meter (16.29) and the 300-meter hurdles (49.60)



Jacobs finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.43, while Fountain took third in the boys version of the 100-meter dash (11.61) and the 200-meter dash (23.25).



Senior Kelly Wilker won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:43.26. Morgan Henschen finished third (12:41.46). Noah Tobin took third in the boys’ two-mile version with a time of 11:18.52.



In field events, Sean Perry won the boys high jump competition with a height of 5-10, followed by teammate Seth Vorhees (5-8.00).



Price finished as a runner-up in the girls pole vault event with a height of 9-6.00 and Smith was the winner of the boys’ competition with a height of 13-6.00.



Shania Jones finished as a runner-up in the shot put event with a throw of 36-4.00 to wrap up field events.







Team scores



Girls



1. Celina 78, 2. Shawnee 60.50, 3. St. Marys 36.50.



Boys



1. Celina 72.50, 2. Shawnee 68, 3. St. Marys 34.50.