Tuesday Recap: Riders Bowling Sweeps Kenton

Bowling

Boys Bowling

St. Marys 2,746, Kenton 2,132

Girls Bowling

St. Marys 2,671, Kenton 1,838

The St. Marys Roughriders bowling teams swept another opponent — this coming in a pair of Western Buckeye League matches — on Tuesday against Kenton at Varsity Lanes.

Led by senior Gunner Kruse, the Roughriders boys team defeated Kenton 2,746-2,132, while the girls followed another senior in Brittany Freytag on their way to a 2,671-1,838.

Kruse led the Roughriders (2-1 WBL) boys with a two-game series of 411 (213, 198), followed by Jr Hurley with a 369 series (190, 179) as they were the lone bowlers to roll two gams for St. Marys.

Cameron Dingledine rolled a 177, followed by a 159 score from Derek Fisher, a 170 from Kelsey Shannon, a 199 score from

Evan Tennant, a 190 from Nate Kuffner and a 156 from Charley Walter.

The Roughriders also won the Baker games, 912-687.

Freytag finished her night with a team-high 415 series (222, 193), followed by Grace Dicke, who rolled a 377 series (205, 172).

Rolling one game each for the unbeaten Riders (4-0) — who are undefeated in both West Ohio High School Bowling Conference and WBL play — was Jamie Dunlap (204), Dorian Regedanz (171), Jaden Gibson (162), Brianna Eberle (193),

Alayna Thornsberry (177) and Abby Tuttle (153).

St. Marys won the Baker games, 819-603.

Girls Basketball

Russia 46, St. Marys 35

St. Marys never trailed by more than six points in the first three quarters of Tuesday’s non-league girls basketball contest against Russia.

But Makenna Mele’s foul trouble limited the Roughriders offense to 1-of-12 shooting from the floor in the fourth quarter, prompting the Raiders to pull away for a 46-35 win at Memorial High School.

The senior Mele picked up her fourth foul with 29 seconds left in the third quarter and fouled out of the contest with 2:55 remaining in regulation with St. Marys trailing 42-31.

St. Marys only led once, a 3-pointer from Sydney Cisco in the opening minute of the game, but Russia kept the Riders from arm’s length and began pulling away in the final minute of the third quarter in a bucket and foul by Laurissa Poling to end the third quarter with a 35-31 lead.

Russia outscored the Riders 11-4 in the fourth quarter and 14-4 overall in the final 8:29 of the game. The Raiders defense did not allow a point until Jill Schmitmeyer knocked down one of two free throws with 1:33 left in the game and did not allow a field goal until Cisco’s two in transition with 48 seconds remaining.

St. Marys used its inside game under the basket to stay with the Raiders — who came into Tuesday’s match with losses in three of their last four games — for the first 24 minutes of the game. St. Marys, however, attempted five 3-pointers — all misses — in the fourth quarter with Mele out.

Cisco finished the game with a team-high 15 points and Lauren Cisco added 10 points.

New Knoxville 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers won their second straight game to a Northwest Central Conference opponent in defeating Waynesfield-Goshen 54-34 in a non-conference girls basketball match on Tuesday.

The Rangers (6-8) defeated Lehman Catholic — another school from the NWCC — on Saturday by two points, but New Knoxville scored a season-high on Tuesday, with the help of a 30-point first half.

The Rangers led 30-22 at the half, but outscored the Tigers (3-9) 24-12 in the second half to pull away for their third victory in the last four games.

Samantha Trego paced the Rangers with a season-high 17 points, followed by 15 points from Megan Jurosic.

Erin Scott added nine points and Morgan Leffel finished with eight points.

Rounding out the scoring was Tayler Doty with four points and Tasia Lauth with a free throw.

Aubrey Biederman led the way for the Tigers with a game-high 20 points, followed by eight points from Megan Barden as W-G was limited to three field goals in the second half.

New Knoxville won the junior varsity match, 38-8, behind Alica Weadock's nine points. Jacklyn Leffel and Taylor Neuman both finished with eight points.

Boys Basketball

Minster 80, Coldwater 48

MINSTER — The points were flowing Tuesday evening with 13 3-pointers for the Minster boys basketball team, and with a career high 34 points from senior Isaac Schmiesing, the Wildcats defeated the Coldwater Cavaliers 80-48 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

It was Coldwater (5-5, 1-1 MAC) who got off to a quick start as the Cavaliers scored the first four points, but the No. 8 state-ranked Wildcats came right back to tie the game at 4-all with 5:33 left.

Minster took the lead for good when Schmiesing hit the first of his eight treys to give the Wildcats a 7-4 lead.

The Wildcats ended the first quarter with a 20-12 lead thanks to a 13-8 advantage.

The Wildcats (6-2, 2-0) nearly duplicated the first quarter as they outscored Coldwater 20-13 in the second quarter to grab a 40-25 lead at halftime.

Schmiesing finished 12-of-19 from the field and 8-of-11 from beyond the arc to give him his career-high 34 points. Alex Lehmkuhl and Mike Ketner each scored 10 points.