Tuesday Recap: Day One Of MAC Championship

Read Wednesday's print edition of The Evening Leader for a full story from Tuesday's games.

Track & Field





NEW BREMEN — Preliminary track events commenced on Tuesday in day one of the two-day Midwest Athletic Conference track and field championship.



Beginning with the girls events, two runners advanced to the finals on Friday in a the 100-meter hurdles with New Bremen’s Julia Goettemoeller and Minster’s Mya Dirksen. Goettemoeller finished with a prelim time of 16.99 and Dirksen ran with a time of 17.27 on Tuesday.



The two runners also advanced in the 300-meter hurdles with Goettemoeller finishing with a time of 48.43 and Dirksen running with a time of 49.00.



Macy Puthoff advanced to Friday in the 100-meter dash with a prelim time of 13.08.



Minster’s Paige Thobe is moving on in the 200-meter dash as she finished with a prelim time of 27.94, second best in the event. Joining the Wildcat runner is New Bremen’s Paige Jones (27.74) and Macy Puthoff (27.80) and Minster teammate Jordyn Hietbrink (28.30).



Four runners advanced to the 400-meter dash finals, led by New Bremen’s Rachel Kremer’s top prelim time of 1:04.39. Minster’s Courtney Prenger advanced with her prelim time of 1:02.70, while New Bremen’s Jones (1:01.72) and Minster’s Lillian Hirschfeld (1:02.67) also moved on to finals competition on Friday.



In the girls relay competitions, New Knoxville’s (2:00.04) and New Bremen’s (1;50.73 foursome advanced to the finals of the 4x200-meter event and in one of the final events of the night, the 4x400-meter relay, Minster’s (4:17.80) quartet will compete on Friday after posting the second-best qualifying time as well as New Bremen’s (4:19.30) team.



In the boys events, Zach Heuker of Minster advanced in the 110-meter hurdles (16.23) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.31).



Alex Blanco posted the best prelim time in the 100-meter dash, clocking in a 12.03 as he and teammate Broc Miller (11:94) both advance to the finals on Friday.



New Bremen’s Avery Powers is moving on to competition in the 400-meter dash on Friday after he finished with a qualifying prelim time of 55.19.



Minster’s and New Bremen’s both advanced to the finals on Friday in the 4x400-meter relay. Minster finished with a time of 3:45.53, while New Bremen recovered from a slow start in the first leg of the relay to finish with a time of 3:42.62.



The boys 4x200-meter relay was not run on Tuesday with only eight times. The event will be run on Friday as a final.







Team scores



Girls



1. Minster 54.50, 2. New Bremen 46, 3. Versailles 38, 4. Coldwater 25.50, 5. Parkway 21, 6. Delphos St. John’s 16, 7. St. Henry 13.50, 8. Marion Local 8.50, 9. New Knoxville 8, 10. Fort Recovery 2.







Boys



1. Versailles 49, 2. Minster 35, 3. Marion Local 34, 4. St. Henry 24.50, 5. New Bremen 22, 6. Parkway 20.50, 7. Coldwater 8, 8. Fort Recovery 1.

Softball

Parkway 5, Minster 1

ROCKFORD — The Minster Wildcats softball team dropped its final regular season game in a 5-1 defeat to Parkway in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday.



With the win, the Panthers (19-1, 7-0 MAC) clinch the MAC title outright. It is their second straight MAC title.



The Panthers scored a pair of runs in the opening frame off Minster (16-9, 4-3) starter Jenna Poeppelman and poured three more runs on in the fifth frame to take a 5-0 lead.



The Wildcats’ lone run came in the sixth inning when Emma Schmiesing scored on a Danielle Barhorst double.



Poeppelman took the loss for Minster, pitching four and two-third innings where she allowed five earned runs on six hits, including a two-run home run by Alyxandria Slusher in the first inning. Laney Hemmelgarn pitched in one and one-thrid innings of relief.



Parkway’s Haley Hawk pitched a complete game six-hitter, allowing one run and striking out four.



The Wildcats will play Ridgemont — who defeated Perry 6-1 on Monday — in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday.



The New Bremen Cardinals will host Marion Local in another sectional championship on Thursday.



The winner of those two matches will face off in a district semifinal on May 17 at Wapakoneta High School.







Bath 12, St. Marys 2 Final/6 (Sectional Semifinal)







BATH TOWNSHIP — The St. Marys Roughriders softball team’s season comes to an end after falling to Bath, 12-2 in a Division II sectional opener on Tuesday.



The Wildcats (12-9) will play on Friday at Defiance in a sectional final.



For the Roughriders (2-17) it its their eighth straight loss in sectional play.



Bath — who run-ruled St. Marys 11-1 two weeks ago — scored runs in each of the next five innings, including three runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.



Kylie Lauth scored the lone Riders’ run in the fifth inning as St. Marys mustered just two hits in the game.

Baseball

Minster 14, Waynesfield 0. Final/5. (Sectional Semifinal)

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats baseball team used three pitchers to throw a perfect game, blanking Waynesfield-Goshen 14-0 in five innings in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Minster (17-6) will play St. Henry in a sectional final on Thursday at Hanover Street Park.

The Wildcats scored in every inning, including oen run each in the first three frames and 12 runs in the last two innings.

Minster’s Jack Heitbrink, Adam Knapke and Sam Dircksen combined for the five-inning perfect game, with Heitbrink recording the win in three innings of work where he struck out eight Tigers (0-16) batters.

Carter Hogenkamp batted 2-for-2, Alex Lemkuhl batted 2-for-4 and Ben Stubbs added a double at the plate for the Wildcats.

St. Henry 7, New Knoxville 1 (Sectional Semifinal)

ST. HENRY — The New Knoxville Rangers baseball team’s postseason comes to an end in a Division IV sectional opener to St. Henry.

The Redskins (13-12) defeated the Rangers (7-11) 7-1 and will play Minster in a sectional final on Thursday.

Ben Menke took the loss for the Rangers, who tallied six hits but committed five errors in the game.

New Knoxville’s season is not over. The Rangers will host Lincolnview on Wednesday and Marion Local on Friday.

New Bremen 6, Marion Local 4 (Sectional Semifinal)

NEW BREMEN — After a rough first inning by both teams, the New Bremen Cardinals baseball team began their 2017 Division IV tournament run with a 6-4 victory over the Marion Local Flyers on Tuesday at New Bremen.

The Cardinals (13-10) advance and will travel to Delphos St. John’s on Thursday in a sectional final to take on the Blue Jays.

The Cardinals and the Flyers (11-15) both scored in the opening frame of Tuesdays’ sectional semifinal, but the Cardinals exploded with a five-run fourth inning and then held on behind a complete game performance from Ryan Bertke on the mound.

In a rematch of a game the Cardinals won earlier this season, the Flyers started out with a pair of runs in the first inning, but New Bremen answered with a run in the bottom of the inning, but it was the fourth inning where the Cardinals did their damage to offset the Flyers’ two-run first.

Luke Vonderhaar began the fourth inning with a walk and Ryan Bertke followed with a single to center.

Casey Parker laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position as Caleb Alig loaded the bases by drawing a walk. Bryce Bickle drew a walk to force home Vonderhaar to tie the game at 2-all.

With one out, Tyler Overman reached on an infield single to short that scored Bertke and when the throw to first was misplayed, Alig scored.

Bickle moved to third and Overman to second to put two runners in scoring position with one out.

Grant Selby reloaded the bases with a walk and Charlie Sailer singled to right to bring home Bickle and Overman to make the score 6-2.