Tuesday Recap: Cards, Cats Win Meets; Riders Baseball Falls

Track & Field

FORT RECOVERY – School records tied for a couple of New Bremen athletes to lead the way for the Cardinals at the Fort Recovery Quad meet on Tuesday.

Macy Puthoff tied a school record in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.84, while teammate Maddy Moeller tied the school shot put record with a throw of 39’3”.

Those athletes helped push the Cardinals’ girls team to a first-place finish at the Fort Recovery Quad, while the New Bremen boys squad took second.

New Knoxville boys and girls team both finished in fourth.

Paige Jones was the winner of the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.68, while Julia Goettemoeller won both the 100-meter hurdles (17.07) and the 300-meter hurdles (50.24).

Bailey Bronkema was a runner-up in the one-mile run with a time of 5:41.47.

Three Cardinals girls relay teams won their respected races on Tuesday.

The New Bremen quartet of Goettemoeller, Jones, Rachel Kremer and Puthoff won the 4x200-meter relay (1:52.81), while the team of Goettemoeller, Jones, Kremer and Jane Homan were champions in the 4x400-meter relay (4:26.82).

Team scores

Girls

1. New Bremen 119, St. Henry 77, 3. Fort Recovery 44, 4. New Knoxville 11.

Boys

1. St. Henry 124, 2. New Bremen 63, 3. Fort Recovery 48, 4. New Knoxville 6.

MARIA STEIN – The Minster Wildcats boys and girls track team swept the Marion Local tri-meet on Tuesday.

Leading the way for both Wildcats teams were the 4x800-meter relay, where the girls quarter of Lillian Hirschfeld, Kaitlynn Albers, Emma Watcke and Mariana Slonkosky won with a time of 10:19.00. The boys foursome of Carter Pohl, Jon Albers, Luke Barga and Dustin Frericks won with a time of 8:55.10.

In the boys individual track events, Zach Heuker won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.70 and the 300-meter version with a time of 47.80, while teammate Luke Barga won the one-mile run with a time of 4:58.50.

Alec Huber won the 400-meter dash (58.10), followed by teammate Austin Felice (58.70).

In field events, Max Prenger won the shot put competition with a distance of 45’8.50”.

For the girls, the Wildcats foursome of Madeline Magoto, Jordyn Heitbrink, Courtney Prenger and Paige Thobe won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 1:50.90. The Minster quartet of Jessica Falk, Leah Brandewie, Thobe and Heitbrink also won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 53.40.

Francis, Prenger, Hirschfeld and Magoto also win the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:19.20.

Cassie Francis was the champion of the girls one-mile run with a time of 5:32.40, while Magoto won the 400-meter dash (1:03.30) and Watcke finished first in the two-mile run (11:45.00).

In field events, Heitbrink was the champion in the high jump competition (5-2.00), while Grace Butler won the pole vault event (9-6.00).

Team scores

Girls

1. Minster 87.50, 2. Marion Local 58.50, 3. Fort Loramie 29.

Boys

1. Minster 72, 2. Marion Local 61, 3. Fort Loramie 42.

Boys Tennis

St. Marys 3, Kenton 2

KENTON – The St. Marys Roughriders boys tennis team rebounded from their first Western Buckeye League loss by defeating Kenton 3-2 in league action on Tuesday.

Josh Wingett was the lone Roughrider to win his singles match, defeating Feltner, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

St. Marys won both its doubles matches, beginning with the Roughriders’ first doubles duo of CJ Vnaderhorst and Howie Spencer taking down Landon Rush and Alex Stephens, 6-1, 6-4. Evan Tennant and Michael Dietz won the second doubles match, defeating Andrew Boyer and Blake Swearegin, 6-1, 6-1.

Baseball

Kenton 5, St. Marys 3

A three-run first inning proved to be the difference despite a number of chances for the St. Marys Roughriders.

Eight runners left on base, including the tying run or go-ahead run left on the bases in three of the final four innings, the Riders came up short in a 5-3 Western Buckeye League defeat to Kenton on Tuesday.

Off Riders’ freshman starter Henry Spencer, the Wildcats’ first three runners drew walks to load the bases where Shawn Conover drove in a pair of runs with a double, followed with a Steven Stadler sacrifice fly to plate Brady Donnelly for a 3-0 lead.

The Roughriders left a runner on the bases in every inning but one on Tuesday, including back-to-back innings in the fourth and fifth where the Riders stranded four base runners and only came away with one run.

Still, St. Marys kept the contest close.

The Roughriders responded in the third inning when Ethan Rose led the home half off with a double. Rose then scored on a double by leadoff hitter Drew Jacobs to put St. Marys on the board 3-1. Austin Cook’s two-out single plated Jacobs, who advanced to third on a Mitchell Pendleton groundout to close the deficit to 3-2.

But the Wildcats knocked around Spencer one last time in the fourth before chasing him off the mound.

Fort Recovery 7, New Bremen 2

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Cardinals fell to Fort Recovery, 7-2 in Midwest Athletic Conference action on Tuesday.

Casey Parker took the loss for the Cardinals (8-5, 1-2 MAC) in five innings of work, allowing six runs – four earned – on five hits, while walking four and fanning five.

Caleb Alig finished the game with two innings of relief, surrendering one run on two hits.

Grant Selby drove in the only runs for New Bremen, plating Garrett Doherty and Austin Vonderhaar.

Cade Wendel pitched for the win for the Indians (8-4, 2-1) allowing only one hit in five innings. Micaiah Cox recorded he three-out save.

Minster 1, St. Henry 0. Final/11

ST. HENRY – Aaron Ernst scored the game-winning run in the top of the 11th inning as the Minster Wildcats got their first Midwest Athletic Conference win of the season in a 1-0 victory over St. Henry on Tuesday.

The senior Ernst led the 11th inning by drawing a walk, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jared Huelsman and a fielding error. With Isaac Schmiesing at the plate, St. Henry pitcher Rylee Dietsch’s pitch got by the catcher, allowing Ernst to score on the pass ball.

Ernst pitched nine innings, allowing just two hits and fanning eight batters. Adam Knapke picked up the win in two innings of relief.

The Wildcats will host Crestview on Wednesday.

Softball

Minster 11, St. Henry 1 Final/6

MINSTER – From the first pitch, the Minster Wildcats softball team used their offensive aggressiveness to defeat the St. Henry Redskins 11-1 in six innings Tuesday.

Jordan Berelsman was the hitting star for Minster with four hits, one single and three doubles to go along with driving in three runs

Minster scored a pair of runs in the opening inning.

Berelsman hit a one-out double to right field when the fielder lost the ball in the sun. Taylor Homan brought Berelsman home with an infield single to second and then Mara Schmiesing laced a single to left to put runners at second and third. Lindsay Albers singled to center to bring home Homan for a 2-0 lead.

After Karly Richard scored on an RBI double by Berelsman in the third inning, the Wildcats put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Albers began the inning with a single to left-center and scored on a double to left by Emma Schmiesing. Taylor Kogge came in as a courtesy runner and went to third on a single by Danielle Barhorst. Schmiesing came home on a ground out to first by Alice Schmiesing.

New Bremen 10, Fort Recovery 0. Final/6.