Tuesday Recap: Cardinals Remain Unbeaten

Volleyball

New Bremen 3, St. Marys 1

Regardless of if you are a team vying for a state title or just a group in a rebuilding stage, a team faces learning sessions on the court throughout the volleyball season.

New Bremen had one of those sessions Tuesday night.

After a bad first set, the Cardinals rebounded to defeat the St. Marys Roughriders 18-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 staying unbeaten in a non-conference match at Memorial High School.

The Roughriders (1-7) could not have played any better in Tuesday's opening set as they mixed things up and put the Cardinals (6-0) out of balance throughout the first set.

St. Marys jumped out to a 5-3 lead early and extended on that with a pair of serves from Danielle Bertke causing New Bremen to call timeout. After the timeout, the Riders continued their roll as they went on a 6-3 run to lead 14-7 lead prompting, the Cardinals to call their second timeout. Following the timeout, both teams battled back and forth before the Riders finished New Bremen off with a 25-18 victory in the first set.

After that first set and the lesson learned by the Cardinals, New Bremen bounced back strong in the second set and never looked back after that. New Bremen gained an 8-5 lead to start, but that soon changed as the Cardinals got the serve and Abbi Thieman served 11 straight points, including a pair of aces. From there, New Bremen finished the Riders off for a 25-11 victory. The Cardinals jumped to a 3-1 lead at the beginning of the third set, but the Riders came back with three serves from Aaleyiah Williams and a serve from Madi Howell to give the Roughriders a 6-5 lead.

Once again, the Cardinals bounced back with six straight serves from Madison Pape. The Cardinals ended the set with two serves from Rachel Kremer for the 25-17 victory. In the fourth set, Paige Jones started with three straight serves and ended the match with three serves and a kill for the 25-16 victory.

The Michigan commit Jones racked up 31 kills to go along with 11 digs.

Julia Goettemoeller tallied 11 kills and Kremer had five kills and four blocks.

Blake Snide tallied 10 digs. Thieman recorded 25 assists and Pape had 20.

Makenna Mele led the Roughriders with six kills and a team-high 14 digs. Howell recorded 13 digs, five kills and 22 assists and Bertke tallied six kills

Boys Golf

Minster 170, Lima Central Catholic 200

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats boys golf team defeated Lima Central Catholic, 170-200 in a non-conference dual match at Arrowhead Golf Course on Tuesday.

Adam Knapke led the way for the Wildcats with a medalist score of 41, followed by a 42 from Grant Koenig and a score of 43 from Logan Lazier.

Joseph Magoto (44), Grant Voisard (47) and Ethan Lehmkuhl (47) competed for the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Dominic Riepenhoff led the way for the Thunderbirds with a score of 43.

Minster will play New Knoxville on Thursday.

Bath 157, St. Marys 163

An all-senior lineup for Bath help defeat the St. Marys Roughriders boys golf team with a score of 157-163 in a Western Buckeye League dual match at Northmoor Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Wildcats' Isaiah Bolon was the match's medalist with a nine-hole score of 38. Junior Clay Quellhorst led the way for the Roughriders (3-4 WBL) with a career-varsity best score of 39.

Following close behind were Jill Schmitmeyer with a score of 40, Austin Boley with a 41 and Reese Sweigart with a 43.

Also competing for the Riders were Grant Harris (47) and Alex Kreischer (51).

The Roughriders junior varsity team shot their best round of the year, 198 on Tuesday.

Konnor Houston fired a career-best 45, including a chip-in birdie on the par 3, 12th hole.

Other scores were John Ackley with a good round of 48, Zach Micheal (52), Zach Steva (53), Michael Baldwin (55), Jevin Nagel with a career-best of (59), Zach Drummond (71) and Alex Mauter (71).

The Riders are back in action on Thursday at the Celina Lynx against the Celina Bulldogs.

Boys Soccer

New Knoxville 4, Fairlawn 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer team used three first-half goals to pull away from Fairlawn in a 4-1 victory in Western Ohio Soccer League action on Tuesday.

Jonah Lageman scored a pair of first-half goals for the Rangers (3-1-0, 2-0-0 WOSL). Lageman’s first goal of the evening came off a penalty kick at the 33:19 clip of the first half to put New Knoxville on the board.

Lageman then tallied his second goal midway through the half for a 3-0 lead. Sandwiched in between Lageman’s two goals was a volley by Ben Lammers at the 29:17 mark.

Fairlawn scored early in the second half off a goal deflection; however, New Knoxville answered back with a goal by Chris Covert to seal the win for the Rangers.

Lageman, Lammers and Joseph Baende each collected on assist in the game and Ryland Dyrness collected three saves in the net.

New Knoxville will play at Sidney Lehman on Thursday in another WOSL contest.

St. Marys 3, Kalida 0

Two more goals from leading scorer Evan Vogel and a second-half tally by Austin Wilker catapulted the St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer team to a 3-0 non-league victory over Kalida on Tuesday.

Coming into Tuesday’s contest, Vogel led the team with five goals. His sixth of the season came off an assist by Ethan Rose at the 37-minute mark of the first half to give the Roughriders a 1-0 lead over Kalida (2-4-1). The senior’s second goal of the contest and seventh on the season came at the 17:16 clip of the first half off an assist by Sam Young for a 2-0 lead for the Riders (3-0-0, 1-0-0 WBL).

The 2016 all-Ohio athlete Wilker scored the Riders’ third goal — his first of the season — off an assist by Ethan Mielke on a breakaway by Wilker on a shot from the upper right portion of the goal box.

St. Marys tallied seven shots on goal and the combination of Henry Spencer and Luke Vondrell collected for eight saves on goal.

Tuesday's win marks the second straight game the Roughriders have shut out an opponent, the other in a victory against Ottawa-Glandorf last week.

St. Marys will host Van Wert in a Western Buckeye League contest on Thursday.

Girls Soccer

St. Marys 8, Van Wert 0

VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders girls soccer team advanced to 2-0 in Western Buckeye League play after an 8-0 victory against Van Wert on Tuesday.

In last season’s contest against the Cougars, Emma Wibbeler tied a team-record with six goals in a game in a 9-0 victory.

On Tuesday, the sophomore scored two goals to lead the way for the Roughriders (2-1-1, 2-0-0 WBL). Wibbeler scored her first goal at the 11:43 mark of the first half off an assist by Meredith McMurray and at the 2:15 mark of the second half, off an assist by Madi Anthony.

The Riders scored their first goal at the 27:30 mark of the first half when Mabeline McCollister scored her first goal of the season off an assist by Anthony.

Anthony scored the second goal for St. Marys at the 24:32 mark off an assist by Lilly Ankerman. Maddie Rust scored unassisted to give St. Marys a 3-0 lead at the 12;24 mark of the first half.

After Wibbeler’s first goal gave the Riders a 4-0 lead, Kiley Tennant tallied an unassisted goal to open the second half at the 35:42 clip for a 5-0 lead.

Senior Alli Schlosser put St. Marys up 6-0 off an assist by Rust at the 13:16 clip and McMurrary put the Riders up 7-0 off an assist by Sydney Cisco at the 11:56 clip.

The Roughriders tallied 26 shots on goal and keeper Aliya Patterson made one save.

The Rouhriders continue WBL play on Monday when they play at Shawnee.

Girls Tennis

St. Marys 4, Elida 1

ELIDA — The St. Marys Roughriders girls tennis won their second straight match in defeating Elida, 4-1 in a Western Buckeye League contest on Tuesday.

St. Marys has won six or its last seven games overall.

At first singles, Clare Caywood defeated Elida’s Ellie Neal, 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Jillian Wine won her match against Ashley Watkins, 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles competition, the Roughriders’ (6-2, 4-1 WBL) first duo of Kara Danaher and Allie Vanderhorst defeated Angalena Wright and Kate Foster, 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Grace Dicke and Bailey Lininger won their match against Elida’s Jiezel Puragganen and Madalyn Schomber, 6-2, 6-4.

The Roughriders’ lone loss of the night came at third singles when Elizabeth Sutton fell to Annie Sayoto, 6-1, 6-1.

The Roughriders will travel to Van Wert on Thursday to play the Cougars.