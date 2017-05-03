Tuesday Recap: Cardinals Lose Grip On MAC Race

Softball

Parkway 20, New Bremen 2 Final/6

NEW BREMEN — Two of the top teams in the Midwest Athletic Conference in New Bremen and Parkway faced off with the conference title at stake and while both teams can score at will as each is anchored in the circle by an All-Ohio pitcher, only one team came away with control of the MAC and confidence heading into the tournament after Tuesday's conference showdown.

That team was the Panthers.

Twenty runs on 23 hits at the plate and a two-run, seven-strikeout performance in the circle by Haley Hawk have the Panthers primed for their second straight conference title after handing New Bremen its second loss in as many games with a 20-2 rout.

Whatever ill feelings the Panthers had after being eliminated by the Cardinals in last season's Division IV district final were taken out on Cardinals' ace Sophie Fox.

The Panthers tattooed last season's All-Ohio selection for 17 runs on 19 hits, the last run charged to Fox coming on a two-run home run by Macy Henkle in the fifth inning.

The Cardinals were in striking distance despite down 5-1 heading into the top half of the fourth inning when New Bremen could no longer limit the Panthers' offense.

With two on and one out, Hawk belted Fox's pitch to left-center field for her first of two home runs in the contest and an 8-1 Parkway lead.

After the Cardinals scored on a Molly Smith RBI single to plate Cassidy Smith in the home half of the fourth, the runs for Parkway crossed the plate faster than the 20+ mile per hour winds howling throughout the diamond.

The Panthers exploded with 12 runs in the next two innings, 10 alone in the fifth to run-rule New Bremen in the sixth.

Defiance 3, St. Marys 2

Baseball

Minster 26, New Knoxville 1 Final/5

MINSTER — It was hit, hit and hit some more for the Minster Wildcats baseball team Tuesday evening.

With 26 hits the Wildcats scored double-digit runs in a pair of innings to defeat the New Knoxville Rangers 26-1 in front of a Parent’s Night crowd in a Midwest Athletic Conference contest.

The Wildcats started the game with 12 runs in the first inning on nine hits and three Ranger errors.

After two hits and an Alex Lehmkuhl walk, Ben Stubbs drove in a run in the opening frame with a bloop single to score Isaac Schmiesing.

Isaac Dorsten followed with a two-run single to plate Jon Niemeyer and Lehmkuhl to push the lead to 3-0.

Stubbs scored the fourth run on an RBI single by Bryce Schmiesing.

With one out, Aaron Ernst drove home both Dorsten and Bryce Schmiesing for a 6-0 lead.

Back to the top of the order where Isaac Schmiesing cashed in Ernst for a 7-0 lead.

Niemeyer scored on a Stubbs single and Lehmkuhl scored on a wild pitch for a 9-0 first-inning lead.

The final two runs scored when Dorsten laced a triple to left and scored on an error to make the score 12-0.

Minster added to the score with four runs in the second and two more in the third to increase the lead to 18-0.

New Bremen 4, Parkway 0

ROCKFORD — The New Bremen Cardinals won their third consecutive game after beating Parkway 4-0 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday.

The Cardinals recorded their third MAC win of the season, the most by a Cardinals team since the 2014 season. Their 12-win total is the most since 201 campaign.

New Bremen starter Ryan Bertke limited the Panthers (8-9, 4-3 MAC) to just three hits in a complete game effort, while striking out eight batters. He threw 102 pitches, with 58 of them being strikes.

At the plate, New Bremen scored three of its four runs in the sixth inning off Parkway starter Trace Walls to pull away

Grant Selby, Justin Tenkman, Caleb Alig and Nolan Bornhorst each drove in one run for the Cardinals (12-9, 3-4).

Walls lasted five and one-third innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits.

The Cardinals will Delphos St. John's on Thursday.

Defiance 8, St. Marys 2

DEFIANCE — A six-run second inning put the St. Marys Roughriders in a hole they never climbed out of, falling to Defiance, 8-2 in a Western Buckeye League on Tuesday.

The loss marks the fifth defeat in the last eight games for the Roughriders (6-13, 3-6 WBL).

The Bulldogs (12-7, 4-2) scored six runs in the second frame off Roughriders' starter Henry Spencer. Defiance tallied two more runs in the next two frames to counteract St. Marys' pair of runs in the third inning.

Spencer pitched one and two-third innings, allowing six runs — just one earned — on four hits and walking three.

The Roughriders committed four errors in the game, the most in a game since suffering a 15-6 loss to Versailles on April 8 and the third time this season that St. Marys has committed four errors in a game.

Evan Vogel pitched four and one-third innings, giving up two runs — one earned — on two hits.

Austin Cook drove in Vogel for the Roughriders' first run in the top half of the third inning, followed by an RBI by Pendleton to score Rose to make the game 6-2, the closest St. Marys got in the game.

Defiance's Braden Frederick (4-2) recorded the win in a complete-game four-hitter. The senior surrendered two earned runs but fanned nine batters for his fourth win of the season.

St. Marys will travel to Spencerville on Friday to play the Bearcats.

Boys Tennis

St. Marys 5, Defiance 0

The St. Marys Roughriders boys tennis team ended their regular season on a positive note by defeating Defiance, 5-0 in a Western Buckeye League match on Tuesday.

The Roughriders (9-3, 7-2) head into the WBL Championship on Thursday winning four of their five final matches.

At first singles, Cameron Dingledine defeated Reece Cape, 6-4, 7-5. At second singles, Josh Wingett defeated Defiance's Thomas Schlichting, 6-0, 6-1 and at third singles play, Mason King won his match against Defiance's Jamal Caesar, 7-5, 6-0.

In doubles competition, the Roughriders' first duo of CJ Vanderhorst and Andrew Vogel defeated Drew Klausing and Zachary Tettenhorst, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

At second doubles play, Evan Tennant and Michael Dietz defeated Noah Ortiz and Noah Gaucin of Defiance, 6-2, 6-1.

In exhibition play, David Keller won his match 8-3 and Nathan Kuffner won his match 8-0.

The Roughriders will play at the University of Northwest Ohio campus on Thursday and Saturday as part of the two-day league championship.