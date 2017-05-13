Track & Field: Minster Girls Win MAC, St. Marys Individuals Shine

To see the full stories of Friday's track and field action, see Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

The Minster Wildcats girls track and field team won the Midwest Athletic Conference Championship on Friday, while the boys team finished third and the New Bremen girls team took third place.

Emma Watcke won the girls 1600-meter run for Minster with a time of 5:18.98, followed by sophomore Kaitlynn Albers with a time of 5:25.81. New Bremen’s Bailey Bronkema took third with her time of 5:30.49.

Watcke was also the champion in the twomile race with a time of 11:35.0, followed by teammate Morgan Pohl (11:56.03) and New Bremen’s Bronkema (12:00.02).

The Wildcats girls 4x400-meter relay team of Francis, Courtney Prenger, Lillian Hirschfeld and Madeline Magoto won the event with a time of 4:07.26. The Wildcats’ 4 x 1 0 0 - m e t e r relay team of Paige Thobe, Jessica Falk, Leah Brandewie and Jordyn Heitrbink finished as runners-up with a time of 51.84.

Minster also won the 800-meter run under the sophomore Magoto and her time of 2:18.47 and followed by Cassie Francis’ runner-up time of 2:21.99. New Bremen’s Paige Jones was the champion in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.41, while teammate Macy Puthoff was a runner-up in the 100-meter version with a time of 13.39 and third in the 200 (27.41).

KENTON — St. Marys track and field teams might not impress anyone, but it’s the individual performances that head coach Rob Cisco is focusing on as he and his athletes ended day two of the Western Buckeye League Championship on Friday at Kenton’s Robinson Field.

“We were not where I wanted to be in the team scoring, but it’s tough,” he said. “Celina won both titles and competing against those bigger schools, it’s tough to compete in every event. “But I thought in every event that we were in, we had a solid night.”

Making Cisco’s night was a pair of solid finishes from his team.

The Roughriders’ boys 4x100-meter relay team of Eric Spicer, Sean Perry, Austin Smith and Demarcus Fountain finished as runnersup with a time of 44.68.

In the individual races, Angstmann finished fourth place in the 100- meter hurdles with a time of 16.08 and fourth in the 300-meter version with a time of 49.19. The senior — who was leading the race going into the final 100-meters — tripped over the last hurdle.

First-year runner Fountain finished in third place in the 200- meter dash with a time of 22.78 and fifth in the 100-meter version (11.33).

Last season’s champion in the one- and two-mile in Kelly Wilker took third in the 1600- meter run with a time of 5:26.05 and runner-up in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:46.23.

In field events from Friday, Perry tied for third place in the boys high jump competition with a height of 5-8.

Pole vaulter Brooklyn Price also placed, taking sixth in the league with a vault of nine feet.

In shot put, Shania Jones threw the fifthbest distance in the league with a distance of 35-6.25. Another athlete that caught Cisco’s attention was freshman Brooklyn Adams, who finished in fifth place in Wednesday’s girls high jump event.