Toledo Man Arrested

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon released details of an arrest of a Toledo man that occurred on Monday morning.

Auglaize County Deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person at approximately 2:58 a.m. in the area of Buckland Holden Road and I-75. The caller reported a male standing on the overpass waving his arms. Upon arrival in the area, deputies located an abandon vehicle on I-75 Northbound and a male walking in the ditch on Buckland Holden Road in the area of the interstate.

The male identified as Demetro R. Vasquez, 44, of Toledo, was found to be wanted out of Lucas County on an outstanding warrant. Vasquez claimed he had run out of gas. Investigating further, the deputies found a nearby residence had some of the outbuildings entered. An item missing from the outbuilding was found on Vasquez and other evidence indicated Vasquez had entered the outbuildings of the residence. Vasquez was then arrested and transported to the Auglaize County Jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with the incident.

Vasquez is currently held in the Auglaize County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.