Titans Ruin Dunlap's Outing

Another quiet evening at the plate ruined another solid performance, this time, Braeden Dunlap was the unlucky victim.

A no-hitter through five innings, Dunlap allowed just one hit, but it was the one of five walks that he issued that costs him his first career varsity win in a 1-0 Western Buckeye League loss to Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday.

Dunlap pitched six innings, allowing just one run on one hit, but issued five walks while striking out four batters.

The Roughriders (2-4, 0-2 WBL) batters, on the other hand, were just 4-for-26 at the plate and struck out seven times while leaving eight runners on the bases.







Dunlap’s walks caught up with him in the seventh inning when he walked the only batter in faced in Chase Schreiber.

Evan Vogel came on to relieve the sophomore Dunlap, getting the next two batters out. With Schreiber advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt and Nathan Arrington walking, that put two runners on with two outs for Logan Balbaugh.

Balbaugh took a 2-0 pitch and muscled the ball to right field, just out of the reach of Will Spencer, who dove for the ball but came up empty.

Schreiber scored the go-ahead run.

Grant Fuerst retired the side in the seventh to seal a complete-game victory.