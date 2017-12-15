Titans Deny Riders' First Win

For at least one night, the St. Marys Roughriders found their scorers and for at least one night, the Roughriders faithful got a glimpse of the potential their team has in Craig Symczak's third season.

But it was just a glimpse, as Ottawa-Glandorf stole the Roughriders' first win of the season in a 64-50 Western Buckeye League opener on Friday at Memorial High School.

The Riders (0-5, 0-1 WBL) were in control for three quarters, more than doubling O-G in shooting percentage from the floor, and held a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans' (4-0, 1-0 WBL) Owen Hiegel opened the final stanza by scoring the game's next 10 points as he single-handedly gave the Titans back the lead at 43-42 with 6:13 left to play.

While Hiegel scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, the Roughriders reverted back to their old ways of turning the ball over on offense and not rebounding the ball on the defensive end.

The Roughriders scored the most points in the first quarter all season with 12 — with seven of those coming from Max Mielke — trailing O-G by just two points.

The Roughriders eventually ended the half with a 29-23 lead.