Tip Leads to Arrests

After a citizen's tip, drugs, paraphernalia, cash and a handgun were recovered during a traffic stop.

At approximately 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, a citizen called in to the Celina Police Dispatch reporting a drug transaction taking place on the parking lot of Advance Auto on Grand Lake Road. The caller gave the description of the vehicles involves with license plate numbers. The vehicles left before the caller could hang up.

Ptl. Brian Taylor observed one of the vehicles, a gray 2011 Jeep, moments later on East Wayne Street. It was being driven by Mark Worrell, 24, of Celina. Taylor knew Worrell to not have a license, and Taylor conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Wayne Street.

Through the investigation and subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several hundred dollars in cash and a loaded handgun.

Worrell was held in jail on concealed weapons charges and possession of methamphetamine with a bond of $50,000. A female passenger, Heather Mullins, was held on warrant from Celina Municipal Court for failure to pay fines on an unrelated matter. The case is under review of the Mercer County Prosecutor Mathew Fox.