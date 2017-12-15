Thursday Recap: Titans Wear Out Riders

Girls Basketball

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, St. Marys 35

OTTAWA — There is a way many teams can go about in beating the St. Marys Roughriders.

Run the floor and wear them out.

It worked for Delphos St. John’s in its win over the Roughriders on Tuesday and it surely worked for Ottawa-Glandorf — who wore out St. Marys halfway through the third quarter -— handing the Riders their third straight loss in a 71-35 defeat on Tuesday.

The loss — the third straight for St. Marys after opening the season at 3-1 — finishes a brutal three-game road stand.

The Titans (5-0, 2-0 WBL) jumped out to a 12-0 lead with 3:11 left in the opening quarter, while St. Marys started off with eight turnovers on the offensive end. By the end of the quarter, St. Marys found itself trailing 18-5 and saw Bowling Green State University commit Kadie Hempfling outscore the team with her eight first-quarter points.

But just like on Tuesday against the Blue Jays, the Riders (3-4, 0-2) closed the gap. St. Marys opened the second stanza on a 6-0 run — with all six points scored by Makenna Mele as Burke began to establish his paint attack — pulling the score to 18-11 with 4:54 remaining in the half.

From there, however, O-G got back on track by outscoring the Roughriders 17-7 in the final 4:54 of the half to draw its lead to 35-18.

St. Marys opened the third quarter with another strong start — like it did again on Tuesday — by hitting four of its first five shots as part of a 9-0 run, while forcing two turnovers and a blocked shot by Mele to pull within 10, 35-25 with 5:20 left in the quarter.

But the Roughriders began to slow down as the Titans scored five of the game’s next seven points and culminated by a scary injury for Madi

Howell as the senior grabbed her knee on the hardwood.

After Howell left due to injury, St. Marys was not only tired, but mentally drained as O-G took advantage by ending the game on a 31-8 advantage.

No Roughrider scored in double figures, but was led by Mele’s nine points, followed by seven from Sydney Cisco and seven points from Ally Will — who showed some life in her shooting out on the perimeter on Thursday. Before leaving due to injury, Howell scored six points and was responsible for four of them during the Riders’ 9-0 run to open the third quarter.

Minster 61, Coldwater 41

COLDWATER — The Minster Wildcats girls basketball team had four players score in doubles figures and limited Coldwater’s 3-point shooting as the Wildcats remained undefeated in beating the Cavaliers 61-41 Thursday in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

After trailing in the opening minutes of the game, 4-0, Taylor Kogge finally put Minster on the board with a basket and then after a quick steal, Kogge tied the game with another basket with five minutes left. Both teams traded points and then Demaris Wolf hit two free throws with 3:43 left.

Each team traded basket with two minutes left to give Coldwater a 14-12 lead with a minute left. The final minute saw Jessica Falk hit a three for Minster and she hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Wildcats an 18-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Minster (6-0, 2-0 MAC) continued its momentum to start the second quarter as Fischer hit a trey.

The Cavaliers didn’t score in the second quarter until Grace Bruns hit a pair of free throws with 5:32 left. During that time, the Wildcats added baskets by Ivy Wolf and Courtney Prenger to increase the Wildcats’ lead to 23-14. The remainder of the first half both teams traded points with Minster grabbing a 37-26 lead at halftime.

Minster put the game away with a 15-0 run in the first four minutes of the second half. The Cavaliers didn’t score until Hoying hit a basket with 3:16 left. In the quarter Minster outscored Coldwater 17-8.

Four starters for the Wildcats scored in double figures with Ivy Wolf leading the way with 18 points. Prenger had 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double performance, while Falk had tallied 11 points and Kogge finished with 10 points.

Versailles 58, New Bremen 29

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Tigers opened the game with a 20-10 advantage and outscored the New Bremen Cardinals in every quarter as the Tigers handed the Cardinals their first loss of the season in a 58-29 Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball contest on Thursday.

Versailles (8-0, 3-0 MAC) outscored the Cardinals (5-1, 1-1) 20-10 in the first quarter and 13-7 in the second to lead 33-17 at the half. The

Tigers put the game away by limiting the Cardinals to two points in a 16-2 fourth quarter.

The 29 points scored by the Cardinals is their lowest point total in a game this season.

New Bremen did not have a player score in double figures, but was led by Paige Jones’ nine points, followed by five points from Molly Smith.

Macy Puthoff, Hanna Tenkman, Kelly Naylor and Jane Homan each contributed three point, while Kayla Bergman scored two points and Hannah Kramer tallied one free throw.

Versailles had four players reach double figures on Thursday, led by Caitlyn McEldowny, Danielle Winner and Danielle Kunk, who each scored 11 points. Lindsey Winner chipped in with 10 points.

New Bremen was defeated in the junior varsity contest, 45-20.

Parkway 54, New Knoxville 48 OT

ROCKFORD — The Parkway Panthers won their first Midwest Athletic Conference match in girls basketball play by defeating New Knoxville 54-48 in overtime on Thursday.

It is the first MAC victory for the Panthers (3-3, 1-1 MAC) since defeating Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 11, 2014, snapping a 27-game MAC losing skid.

Trailing 11-4 after one quarter, the Rangers (2-5, 0-2) outscored Parkway to move the game into overtime, where Parkway outscored the Rangers 14-8.

Erin Scott led the Rangers with a career-high 20 points, including 14 of her 20 points coming in the second half. Megan Jurosic finished with 12 points, followed by 10 points from Tayler Doty. Tasia Lauth tallied four points and Morgan Leffel added two points.

New Knoxville won the junior varsity game, 42-18.

In other basketball action, the Rangers seventh grade boys basketball team fell to Parkway 36-8 and the eighth grade team lost to the Panthers, 58-24.

Junior High Girls Basketball

The St. Marys Roughriders junior high girls basketball team defeated the Anna Rockets on Thursday at Memorial High School.

The seventh grade team improved to 3-2 on the season with a 25-19 victory.

Cora Rable and Renee Sweigart led the way with nine and eight points respectively.

Morgan Hesse scored three points while Gretchen Burd and Karlie Lucas each had two points. Halle Huston contributed a free throw.

The eighth grade girls won 44-21, led by Noey Ruane — who paced the Riders by scoring 12 points.

Kendall Dieringer followed with nine points.

Karsyn McGlothen had seven points, while Elena Menker tallied five points. Scoring two points each were Kelly Grannan, Morgan Hirshfeld, Lydia Will and Macy Turner.

Eva Youngs and Makenzie Lindeman had one point.

Wrestling

St. Marys 51, Ottawa-Glandorf 22

The St. Marys Roughriders wrestling team improved to their best start in years after defeating Ottawa-Glandorf 51-22 in a Western Buckeye League dual match on Thursday at Memorial High School.

The Roughriders are off to their best part start in WBL play for since starting 2-0 during the 2011-12 season where they finished 6-3 in the league that year. St. Marys is also 6-1 overall in dual matches, their best start since opening the year at 12-1 during the 2013-14 season.

Winning their matches by forfeit were Max Sell (106-pound weight class), Clayton Drummond (113), Parker Enoch (126), Austin Drummond (132), Auston McChesney (152) and Nicholas Myers (285).

Preston Wiechart (138) won his match by pinning Evan Ellerbrock and Noah Vogel (170) pinned Noah Benroth in his match.

Austin Giesige (220) won his match against O-G's Matt Schmersal by a 9-5 decision.

Falling in their matches were Mason Saeler (145) by pin against Brent Siefker, Tommy Mabry (160) by pin against Grant Goecke and David

Keller (195) by pin against Danny Rosales.

Tyler Miller (182) lost to Daniel Beemer by a 14-5 decision.

The 120-pound weight class was a double void.

Swimming

WAPAKONETA — The St. Marys Roughriders girls and boys swim team finished behind Wapakoneta in a dual meet with the Redskins at the Wapakoneta YMCA on Thursday, but the Riders continue to see improvement out of their swimmers.

The Roughriders had three individual champions on Thursday with all of them being on the boys team.

Freshman Charlie Krebs won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.79 and another freshman in Xander Spees won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.94, while sophomore Austin Boley won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:15.08. Top female swimmers were Senior Kassie Menchhofer — who finished second in the 200 and 500-yard freestyles. The senior finished with a time of 2:34.32 in the 200 and a time of 7:06.17 in the 500.

Sophomore Ryleigh Young finished in third place in the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:36.71 and third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:15.25.

On Saturday, sophomore Kyle Lucas will be competing at the Ned Reeb Invitational at The Ohio State University.