Thursday Recap: Rangers' Late Rally Falls Short

Girls Basketball

Fort Loramie 44, New Knxoville 41

Connecting on just nine buckets from the field and trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, the New Knoxville Rangers showed fight, nearly overcoming that 15-point deficit to pull within one point and the with possession of the ball with a chance to win the game on the final shot.

But like so many games this season, the late-game heroics fall just short.

Trailing 42-41 as time winded down, the Rangers tried to get the ball to their best offensive player in Megan Jurosic when Samantha Trego was stripped of the ball with 10 seconds remaining, which converted into two made free throws by Fort Loramie’s Abby Halthaus to seal the deal in a 44-41 non-conference girls basketball contest on Thursday at the Barn.

New Knoxville trailed by as much as 15 points, 33-18 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter as the Redskins used a pair of runs in the end of the first half and the opening minutes of the second half to put the Rangers in a hole.

Opening the fourth quarter down 39-25, the Rangers went on a 16-3 run, limiting the Redskins to a lone 3-pointer by Jayden Puthoff as New Knoxville played man the entire stanza, forcing Fort Loramie to turn the ball over 10 times.

And the Rangers converted those turnovers into points with eight on the board to slice the Redskins’ lead as the offense opened for New Knoxville with a pair of buckets from Erin Scott and two long shots from Samantha Trego as part of that 16-3 advantage, before the Redskins forced a later turnover and converted on the other end to put the game away.

Despite shooting 5-of-16 in the first half, the Rangers tie the game at 14-14 on a pair of free throws by Trego with 4:31 left in the second quarter.

But that was the final time New Knoxville scored in the first half as the Redskins used a well-timed timeout to score six unanswered points and go into the half up 30-14 off buckets from Puthoff, Taylor Raterman and Holthaus.

The Redskins took that first-half momentum to their advantage to open the second half, scoring nine of the third quarter’s first 11 points to extend its six-point lead to 13, 29-16 two minutes into the quarter.

Trego, Jurosic and Scott each scored 10 points for the Rangers, while Holthaus paced the Redskins with a game-high 16 points, followed by 11 from Puthoff.

St. Marys 60, Bellefontaine 33

BELLEFONTAINE — The St. Marys Roughriders girls basketball team won their second straight game, led by 18 points each from their senior leaders in Sydney Cisco and Makenna Mele in a 60-38 non-league victory against Bellefontaine on Thursday.

The Roughriders (5-4) led by just three, 27-24 at the half, but outscored the Chieftains (4-6) 33-14 in the second half. Cisco and Makenna made up of 17 of the Riders’ 33 second-half points as both players paced St. Marys with a game-high 18 points.

Jill Schmitmeyer also had a solid night with 10 points, seven of them coming in the third quarter alone.

After surrendering 59 points or more during a three-game losing skid —and outscored 191-121 in those three losses — the Roughriders defense has allowed 37 and 38 points in their last two games, respectively, while outscoring opponents 117-75.

Rounding out the scoring for St. Marys was Lauren Cisco with four points, three points from both Ally Will and Clare Caywood and two points each from Allie Vanderhorst and Carly Caywood.

Chalony Tolliver and Hannah Radar led the way for the Chieftains — who have now lost four straight games — with eight points each.

New Bremen 28, Jackson Center 19

Junior High Girls Basketball

Coldwater 26, St. Marys 24

St. Marys 44, Coldwater 19

COLDWATER —The St. Marys Roughriders junior high girls basketball teams split their games with Coldwater on Thursday.

The seventh grade team fell in overtime 26-24, led by Halle Huston’s nine points.

Cora Rable and Morgan Hesse had four and three points, respectively. Scoring two points each were Maria Jutte, Karlie Lucas, Gabby Keller and Amelia Ankerman.

The team is now 5-3 on the season.

The eighth grade girls improved to 8-0 with a 44-19 victory.

Karsyn McGlothen scored 14 points while Lydia Will had eight points to lead the way for the Rider.

Kelly Grannan and Kendall Dieringer each contributed six points, while Noey Ruane tallied four points. Macy Turner, Abby Williams and Elena Menker each had two points to round out the scoring for St. Marys.

The girls are back at home on Thursday against New Knoxville.