Thursday Recap: Cisco Breaks Record; Minster Extends Streak

Girls Basketball

St. Marys 71, Van Wert 61

On a night where they needed her most, Sydney Cisco delivered, and she made history along the way.

The senior guard nailed her 170th 3-point field goal — a new school record — with :38 seconds remaining in the opening quarter and led the game with 25 points to help St. Marys earn its first Western Buckeye League win of the season in a 71-61 victory over Van Wert on Thursday.

“I was aware of it, but it wasn’t something that was on my mind coming into the season,” Cisco said after the game at Memorial High School.

Cisco passed Liz (Krugh) Hinker, who played for the Roughriders from 1998-2002, for the most 3-point field goals in a career at St. Marys and even after she broke the record, it still seemed like just another 3-pointer for Cisco.

“I didn’t really notice anything, it just felt like the same thing with what I usually do when I make a 3-pointer,” she said. “But I knew that the first one I made was going to be a big deal, but not to me. It didn’t feel any different.”

The Roughriders (6-5, 2-1 WBL) were holding onto a 34-29 lead to open the third quarter when the Cougars (2-8, 0-3) scored the next five points to tie the game.

Makenna Mele and Jill Schmitmeyer teamed up to put on a 6-2 advantage to give the Riders a cushion they lacked in the first half, leading 40-36 with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Mele nearly scored as many points as Van Wert did in the third quarter with 13 points — seven of them coming in the final 5:53 as the Riders outscored the Cougars 22-14 since the game was tied at 34-34.

In the last four games, Mele is averaging 18.5 points per game compared to just 9.8 ppg in the first seven games of the season.

The closest the Cougars drew was within five points as Cisco closed the game out by scoring nine — all from the free throw line — of the Riders’ final 12 points.

Cisco also tallied eight points in the second quarter — five of those eight points in the first four minutes of the quarter to push the Roughriders to a 29-20 lead before the Cougars finished the stanza on a 9-3 advantage.

Minster 50, Delphos St. John's 26

MINSTER — With the help of a 16-3 first-quarter lead, the Minster Wildcats remained undefeated Thursday evening as they nearly doubled the Delphos St. John’s Blue Jays 50-26 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

Delphos got on the board first as Ellie Csukker hit a layup 45 seconds into the game, but that turned out to be the only points the Blue Jays were able to score until the end of the quarter when Taylor Zuber hit a free throw with nine seconds left.

Delphos began the second quarter with a trey from Paige Gatner, but Jessica Falk answered with a pair of baskets to increase the Wildcats’ lead to 20-6 with 5:08 left.

With 3:47 left, Zuber hit a three, but Minster answered again with a basket from Falk and Danielle Barhorst and Alli Fischer ended the first half with a free throw to give Minster a 25-10 lead at halftime.

New Bremen 47, Marion Local 38

MARIA STEIN — Despite the frigid winds outside, the New Bremen Cardinals were still on fire Thursday, defeating Marion Local 47-38 to win their sixth straight in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

What started out as a back and forth rally between two evenly matched teams defensively, the Cardinals (12-1, 2-1 MAC) ended up on top and prevailed against one of the tougher defenses they have seen so far this season.

The Cardinals led 10-8 at the start of the second quarter all thanks to a basket by senior Jane Homan just shy of the one-minute mark.

Starting off the quarter with a steal that would lead to a game-changing two pointer by junior Kelly Naylor foreshadowed what was to come next.

Despite the Cardinals offense to be offset due to missed shots, New Bremen had seven different players score points.

A handful of consecutive two pointers and a pair of 3-pointers from pushed the Cardinals’ lead to 29-17 at the halfway mark.

After halftime, the Flyers defense limited the Cardinals to eight points as Marion Local closed the gap to 37-29.

In the last eight minutes of the game, the Cardinals managed to get six fouls, but they didn’t let this alter the way they played the game.

Coldwater 55, New Knoxville 36

NEW KNOXVILLE — Trailing 33-18 at the half, New Knoxville’s halftime deficit was too much to overcome as the Rangers fell to Coldwater 55-36 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

The Rangers (4-8, 0-3 MAC) opened the first quarter trailing by just four, 15-11, but were outscored 18-7 in the second quarter for the 33-18 halftime deficit.

Megan Jurosic led the way for the Rangers with 10 points, followed by nine points from Erin Scott and seven points from Samantha Trego.

Morgan Leffel contributed six points and Tasia Lauth added four points.

The Rangers junior varsity team were defeated 23-14 by Coldwater as Hannah Neuman and Liberty Menke paced the Rangers with four points each in the two-quarter match.

Girls Junior High Basketball

St. Marys 36, New Knoxville 7

St. Marys 25, New Knoxville 22

It proved to be as exciting as anticipated between the St. Marys and New Knoxville 8th grade girls basketball teams on Thursday night.

The Riders (9-0) did just enough to defeat the Rangers, 25-22 to remain undefeated.

After being tied at the end of quarters one (4-4) and two (9-9), the Riders were able to gain some ground in the third taking a five-point lead.

It went down to the wire with clutch threes by Noey Ruane and Kendall Dieringer late in the fourth for the win.

Dieringer led all scorers with 14 points, while Ruane had 10 points.

Karsyn McGlothen added a free throw. New Knoxville was paced by Ellie Gabel with nine points. Avery Henschen had six points and her sister Carsyn Henschen tallied five points. Melisa Waterman rounded out the scoring with two points for the Rangers (8-2).

The St. Marys seventh grade girls improved to 6-3 with a 36-7 victory over the Rangers.

Renee Sweigart and Amelia Ankerman contributed seven points each, while Cora Rable added six points. Scoring four points each for the Riders were Halle Huston, Karlie Lucas, Gabby Keller and Gretchen Burd.

New Knoxville (2-7) was led by Malayna Puckett with three points, followed by two points each from Carolina Leffel and Erica.

Wrestling

St. Marys 42, Van Wert 31

VAN WERT — The St. Marys Roughriders wrestling team improved to 3-0 on the season in Western Buckeye League play with a 42-31 victory over Van Wert on Thursday.

There were only eight weight class matches on Thursday, with the other six matches being forfeits and the Roughriders took advantage, earning 18 points off those forfeits, and relied on the final match to finish the deal on Thursday.

Van Wert began the day with a win in the 160-pound match with Malachi Battle defeating Austin McChesney, 14-7.

St. Marys gained its first lead, 6-3, on a pin by Noah Vogel (170) on Spencer Blue, followed by a Van Wert forfeit to hand David Keller (182) a win and a 12-3 Roughriders’ lead.

After Van Wert’s Trevor Spridgeon defeated Lance Benedict, 8-0 by a major decision, the Roughriders won back-to-back forfeits for Austin Giesige (220) and Nicholas Myers (285) to give the Riders a 24-7 lead.

The Cougars earned points in the next three matches, Killian Sudduth (106) won via forfeit, double void (113) and Spencer Smith (120) winning via forfeit, to pull the game to 24-19.

Parker Enoch (126) broke the Cougars’ run with a pin of Josh Dorsch in 3:26 for a 30-19 lead, followed by Austin Drummond (132) pinning Macein Bighman to jump back out to a 36-25 lead.

But Van Wert won the next two matches — Gabe Steyer pinning Preston Wiechart (138) at 2:45 and Isaiah Bretz pinning Mason Saeler (145) at 2:52 — to close the gap to 36-31 and a chance to beat the Roughriders.

That left Tommy Mabry (152) and Van Wert’s Ryan Pratt to settle the match, with Pratt needing a pin to get a Cougar team win. Mabry, however, rolled up a 5-0 lead before pinning Pratt with 1:22 left in the second round.