Thursday Recap: Cardinals Earn Share Of MAC Crown

Volleyball

New Bremen 3, St. Henry 0

ST. HENRY — The New Bremen Cardinals volleyball team can check one item off their to-do list as the Cardinals grabbed a share of the Midwest Athletic Conference championship Thursday night after sweeping the St. Henry Redskins, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16.

It is the first volleyball championship for the Cardinals since 2008. The Cardinals will share the championship with Coldwater.

Paige Jones led the Cardinals with 34 kills, followed by eight from Julia Goettemoeller and six from Kremer.

Abbi Thieman collected 19 assists and Pape finished with 17 assists.

St. Marys 3, Wapakoneta 1

Wapakoneta’s Sarah Pothast ran the show on Thursday night, but just for one set.

After an adjustment was made to keep the ball away from Wapakoneta’s best net player, St. Marys took advantage and momentum halfway through the second set and never let up for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-12 victory in a Western Buckeye League finale.

On Senior Night, the Roughriders (11-11, 6-3 WBL) needed to gain the momentum that the Redskins (12-9, 4-5) took since the pregame festivities honoring St. Marys’ four seniors.

After the Redskins took the first set, 25-22 with three kills and a tip at the net by Pothast, Wapakoneta jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second set, looking as if the Redskins were going to spoil Senior Night for Madi Howell, Danielle Bertke, Makenna Mele and Abbi Chorvas.

After a St. Marys’ timeout, the Roughriders outscored the Redskins 11-6 to tie the game at 12-12 after a Mele tip at the net and with the help of the Riders’ serving; St. Marys also tallied two aces during that span.

Wapakoneta attempted to get Pothast more involved later in the set as the senior middle hitter racked up two kills along with two additional kills by Beth Kohler to take a slim 20-18 lead, but St. Marys outscored Wapakoneta 7-4 the rest of the way with a kill by Sam Ackroyd, an ace by Bertke and a Mele tip at the net to even the match at 1-1.

St. Marys used that momentum late in the second set to start fast in set three with an 8-2 lead, including two of the team’s 11 aces and a Bertke kill.

Wapakoneta pulled the score closer with a 4-1 run, but the Roughriders maintained their lead with a 14-10 run to take a 23-16 advantage.

Both teams scored evenly top open the fourth set, but St. Marys took a 9-4 lead after a 5-0 run, including a pair of aces.

As part of a 12-2 run overall, St. Marys controlled the rest of the match leading 16-6, but not before Wapakoneta closed the gap to 17-11 with a 5-1 advantage.

The Roughriders, however, ended the set and eventually the match with an 8-1 run, including two more aces, kills by Mele, Bertke and Williams and a block by Bertke at the net.

Fort Recovery 3, New Knoxville 0

FORT RECOVERY — The New Knoxville Rangers volleyball team ended the regular season with a three-set loss, 19-25, 20-25, 23-25, to No. 6 ranked Fort Recovery on Thursday in a Midwest Athletic Conference match.

Carly Fledderjohann collected 30 assists, while Tasia Lauth produced 11 kills and Tayler Doty recorded nine kills and nine digs for the Rangers (10-11, 3-6 MAC).

Caitlin Lammers tallied four blocks and Faith Homan dished out a team-high 16 digs.

New Knoxville will host Delphos Jefferson in a Division IV sectional opener on Monday.

Minster 3, Parkway 1

ROCKFORD — The Minster Wildcats claimed their second Midwest Athletic Conference victory of the season in defeating Parkway, 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 25-16, on Thursday.

Brooke Wolf led the charge for the Wildcats (7-9, 2-7 MAC) with three service aces, one block, 32 assists and 15 digs.

Danielle Barhorst recorded five blocks and eight digs and Emily Stubbs dished out a team-high 21 digs.

Emma Goodwin also had 10 digs and Jenna Nixon tallied seven digs.

Taylor Kogge led the Wildcats with 10 blocks to go along with 10 kills and Paige Thobe produced a team-high 13 kills as well as three blocks and four digs.

Girls Soccer

St. Marys 4, Bellefontaine 0

The St. Marys Roughriders ended the regular season with a 4-0 victory against Bellefontiane on Thursday in a non-league girls soccer match.

Josie Bowman led the way for the Roughriders (7-9-1) with two goals, followed by one goal each from Madi Anthony and Jordan Pruitt.

Boys Soccer

St. Marys 3, Wapakoneta 1

WAPAKONETA — The St. Marys Roughriders left Ryan Field with a 3-1 victory, but the Redskins dominated most aspects on the field of play. The difference in the match was the Roughriders took advantage of three Wapak miscues.

Redskin junior midfielder Hunter Coffey broke the scoreless match at the 4:41 mark. Junior forward Tristan Gesler dribbled down the right side of the field and centered a pass to Coffey, who dribbled once to get past the last defender and blasted a shot from the penalty kick line to the left of Roughrider sophomore goal keeper Henry Spencer.

Ninety seconds later, the Roughriders scored the equalizer.

Ethan Rose found himself with the ball on his foot when a Redskin defender could not reach the ball with a header to clear it from near the goal.

The score came at the 3:09 mark.

The Roughriders tallied a second score when a Redskin defender tried to kick the ball clear from the goal and knocked it in at the 34:08 mark of the second half. The Roughriders had a penalty kick from past mid-field when the ball went into the net.

The final score came on a penalty kick by senior forward Evan Vogel at the 13:29 mark.