Thursday Night Recap

Girls Basketball

New Bremen 52, New Knoxville 34

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Bremen Cardinals girls’ basketball team defeated New Knoxville, 52-34 in a Midwest Athletic Conference showdown at the Barn on Thursday.

The Cardinals outscored the Rangers 36-18 in the second and third quarters to lead 43-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nine players scored at least two points for the Cardinals, led by Kelly Naylor’s 11.

Macy Puthoff and Hanna Tenkman both followed with eight points, Kayla Bergman finished with seven and Jane Homan tallied six.

Abbi Thieman contributed five points and Amanda Brown finished with three.

Scoring two points each for New Bremen was Molly Smith and Marissa Topp.

Leading the way for the Rangers was Kenzie Schroer with a game-high 16 points.

Ashlyn Miller tallied nine points, Jenna Schwieterman followed with four points, Megan Jurosic contributed three and Tayler Doty finished with two points.

New Knoxville won the junior varsity game, 43-39 in overtime.

The Rangers will host Botkins on Saturday while the Cardinals travel to Tri-Village.

Girls Bowling

Coldwater 2,642, New Bremen 1,572

COLDWATER — The New Bremen Cardinals girls’ bowling team fell to Coldwater, 2,642-1,572 in a West Ohio High School Bowling Conference South Division match on Thursday at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater.

Tara Springer set a new Cardinals’ record with a high-game of 226 and in series with a 398. She rolled a 172 in her first match.

Cassie Albers followed with a 212 series (101, 111) and Ashton Ritter rolled a 198 series (90, 108).

Bowling one game each for New Bremen (4-5, 4-3 South) was Keanua Rismiller (100) and Kelli Maurer (88).

The Cardinals lost the Baker games, 899-463.

Minster 2,075, Fort Loramie 1,648

WBL Girls Basketball Scores

St. Marys 42, Bath 33

Wapakoneta 68, Celina 23

Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Defiance 30

Elida 43, Van Wert 35

Kenton 68, Shawnee 55

MAC Girls Basketball Scores

Coldwater 69, St. Henry 33

Delphos St. John’s 52, Parkway 37

#6 Fort Recovery 63, Marion Local 46

#4 Minster 59, #3 Versailles 51

New Bremen 52, New Knoxville 34