Teen Drivers Remain At Risk Group

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in teens, more than injury, disease or violence, according to a news release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As National Teen Driving Safety Week is Oct. 21 to 27, it's the perfect time for teens and their parents to discuss the dangers new drivers face so they can make safe and responsible decisions. Surveys show teens whose parents set firm rules for driving typically engage in less risky driving behaviors and are involved in fewer crashes.

Young drivers who are 15 to 19 years old were involved in 15 percent of all traffic crashes in Ohio from 2014 to 2016. An action on the part of the teen driver contributed to more than 72 percent of these crashes. These crashes resulted in 286 fatalities and 41,511 injuries.

While crash causes may vary, following too closely/assured clear distance contributed to a majority of the crashes caused by teens. Another 21 percent of crashes were brought about by failure to yield, running a red light or running a stop sign.

"Poor decisions while driving can stay with teen drivers for the rest of their lives," said Wapakoneta Post Commander Lt. Scott Carrico said in the release. "That is why responsibility, awareness and safety are so important for our youngest drivers."

Teen drivers are encouraged to plan ahead when traveling to eliminate rushing from one location to another. Also, safety belts save lives, and teen drivers should encourage everyone in their vehicle to buckle up, every time.

See the statistical map regarding teen drivers and county-by-county breakdown of where patrol citations have been issued to at fault teens.